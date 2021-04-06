Former Vermont Senate president pro tempore Tim Ashe has landed a new job in the state government he helped shepherd for more than a decade.
State Auditor Doug Hoffer said on Tuesday he had appointed Ashe as deputy auditor, citing his “incredibly valuable experience” in both the Senate and the nonprofit world.
“He’s exceptionally bright, very capable, has interesting experience, and I think we can do some good work together,” Hoffer said.
Ashe, of Burlington, left the safe Senate seat he had occupied since 2008 to run for lieutenant governor
last year. But he came up short, losing in the August 2020
Democratic primary to newcomer Molly Gray.
Ashe said the job in the auditor's office was the perfect marriage of big picture issues and policy details that fit his experience and interests.
“I have the benefit of having been able to dive into virtually every corner of state operations,” Ashe said. “So in that sense, I hope to fit in quickly and seamlessly as a member of the team, providing value to them toward the work they do.”
The deputy auditor job is one of three positions the auditor is allowed to fill with whomever he chooses. Andrew Stein, the previous person in the role, spent two and a half years in the auditor's office but has moved back to the tax department, Hoffer said.
While Ashe has significant government experience, he has none as an auditor, and so Hoffer said he didn’t feel he should pay Ashe as much as Stein, who was making more than $100,000.
"I couldn't justify spending that much for a new guy, " Hoffer said.
Ashe will make a salary of $90,000, plus generous benefits, Hoffer said.
Disclosure: Tim Ashe is the domestic partner of
Seven Days publisher and coeditor Paula Routly. Find our conflict-of-interest policy here: sevendaysvt.com/disclosure.