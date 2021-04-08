click to enlarge
Beta Technologies
An Alia prototype
South Burlington-based startup Beta Technologies has a deal with United Parcel Service to sell up to 150 of its experimental electric aircraft to the logistics company.
The agreement announced on Wednesday is a milestone for the Vermont company and for the emerging industry of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, or eVTOLs.
UPS intends to use the aircraft for express delivery services in small- and mid-size markets, the company said in a press release. Beta's "Alia" aircraft, which operate like a cross between a helicopter, plane and drone, can fly 250 miles on a charge and carry up to 1,400 pounds of cargo. It flies using four fixed lift propellers and a fifth "pusher" propeller, and can be charged in an hour or less.
“We’re combining simple, elegant design and advanced technology to create a reliable aircraft with zero operational emissions that will revolutionize how cargo moves,” Beta founder and CEO Kyle Clark said in the release.
The first 10 aircraft are scheduled to be delivered in 2024. UPS has an option to purchase up to 150, according to the release. The deal allows UPS to use Beta's recharging infrastructure, which can be used to extend the aircraft's range.
Beta's "Alia" prototype made its local debut last summer
, when a massive helicopter airlifted it from company headquarters at Burlington International Airport to its testing facility across Lake Champlain at Plattsburgh International Airport. Last month, Alia flew back to Burlington for the first time on its own accord, the companies said.
Clark told CNBC this week that UPS' buy-in sends an important signal about the future of electric aviation.
“It telegraphs to the entire business community that electric vertical aircraft are real,” he told the outlet
Clark founded Beta Technologies in 2017, backed by former Sirius Satellite Radio founder Martine Rothblatt, the Drive reported in 2019
. Rothblatt now runs United Therapeutics, which is developing man-made organs, and sees air taxis as the best way to transport them to hospitals for human transplant.
Beta has about 200 employees now, up from 75 last June.
This story will be updated.