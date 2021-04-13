 Vermont Suspends Johnson & Johnson Clinics After Feds Urge a Pause | Off Message

Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Health Vermont Suspends Johnson & Johnson Clinics After Feds Urge a Pause

Posted By on Tue, Apr 13, 2021 at 11:13 AM

click to enlarge A patient receiving a vaccine dose - CATEYEPERSPECTIVE | DREAMSTIME.COM
  • Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime.com
  • A patient receiving a vaccine dose
The State of Vermont on Tuesday suspended clinics where the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is being administered “out of an abundance of caution,” Gov. Phil Scott said in a statement.

The move comes shortly after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that six people — out of nearly 7 million doses administered — had suffered a rare and severe type of blood clot after receiving the J&J vaccine, which is one of three COVID-19 vaccines being administered in Vermont. The others are made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

Scott’s office delayed his Tuesday media briefing for an hour, to noon, so the governor and other state officials could first hear guidance from the White House on a regularly scheduled call.

“All those who were scheduled today are being reached out to directly to reschedule appointments,” the governor’s office said in a statement. “More information will be provided this afternoon as we learn more.”

According to the statement from the CDC, more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine had been administered in the U.S. as of April 12. Six women between the ages of 18 and 48 suffered a type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis six to 13 days after receiving the vaccination.

The CDC and the Food and Drug Administration are reviewing the safety of the vaccine.

“Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution,” the statement said. “This is important, in part, to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan for proper recognition and management due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot.”

The CDC said people who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.

Vermont has been administering COVID-19 vaccines since mid-December.
The state Department of Health reported that 48 percent of Vermonters had received at least one dose of vaccine as of Tuesday, with 174,000 fully vaccinated.

