 Soldier With Lengthy Criminal History Is No Longer in Vermont National Guard | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Thursday, April 15, 2021

Law Enforcement / Military Soldier With Lengthy Criminal History Is No Longer in Vermont National Guard

Posted By on Thu, Apr 15, 2021 at 11:11 PM

click to enlarge Daniel Blodgett - VERMONT STATE POLICE
  • Vermont State Police
  • Daniel Blodgett
Daniel Blodgett, the Vermont National Guard member who served despite a history of criminal offenses going back more than a decade, is no longer with the Guard, its commander told a legislative committee on Thursday. Adj. Gen. Greg Knight also briefly outlined strategies he said the organization is pursuing to better track criminal allegations involving its members.

On March 24, Seven Days reported that Blodgett had maintained his Guard status despite a criminal history that included eight misdemeanor convictions. He's currently facing multiple counts of sexual assault, including of two women who served in the Guard. The military org has wrestled for years with allegations that it has tolerated sexual harassment in its ranks.

Knight spoke before the House General, Housing and Military Affairs Committee on Thursday. VTDigger.org first reported his remarks.
Related Sergeant Accused of Sexual Assaults Remains in Vermont Guard Despite Criminal Record
Sergeant Accused of Sexual Assaults Remains in Vermont Guard Despite Criminal Record
By Jasper Craven
Crime
"Daniel Blodgett, who was accused of sexual assault in February, is no longer a member of the Vermont National Guard," Knight told committee members.

He did not elaborate. Knight previously said the allegations against Blodgett were "repulsive," telling attendees at a town hall meeting: “Anybody who chooses to behave in such a way, they don’t deserve to be in uniform.”

Knight on Thursday told lawmakers that he is working to set up more rigorous systems for checking his members' backgrounds, including running more background checks. Members don't always report their arrests to military authorities, Knight said, a problem seen around the country.
Related At Town Hall, Knight Addresses 'Repulsive' Allegations Against Guard Soldier
Adj. Gen. Greg Knight
At Town Hall, Knight Addresses 'Repulsive' Allegations Against Guard Soldier
By Kevin McCallum
Off Message
Knight says he's working to address what he called "a gap in the information flow between civil law enforcement and the Guard." He said he has communicated with Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling, who has approached law enforcement leaders in the state about asking people, when they are charged with a crime, whether they are Guard members.

"That, in turn, should prompt communication to our provost marshal team and then allow us to ... expeditiously address adjudication on the military side," Knight told lawmakers.

Knight has previously acknowledged that the Guard has been "deficient" in training its leaders to punish lawbreakers. He said he would better educate them how to secure punishments, including discharges.

Tags: , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Matthew Roy

Matthew Roy
Bio:
 News editor Matthew Roy has been at Seven Days since 2014. Before that, he was an editor at The Virginian-Pilot.

More By This Author

Trending

Report: Trace of PFAS Detected in Shelburne Water
Vermont Extends Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Pause Through April 23
The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 15 to 21
Burlington High School Could Be Demolished After More Contamination Found
Pension Task Force Bill Advances Despite Unions' Objections
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

On Topic...

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation