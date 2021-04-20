Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, is planning a stop in Burlington on Wednesday. The Second Gentleman, a former entertainment lawyer, has been traveling the country along with members of the Biden-Harris administration in recent weeks, visiting vaccination sites and promoting the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.
Details are still in flux, but after arriving at Burlington International Airport on Wednesday morning, Emhoff may visit two sites in the Old North End, according to Jordan Redell, a spokesperson for Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger. Stops tentatively include the Community Health Centers of Burlington and the Old North End Community Center, Redell said.
The Association of Africans Living in Vermont, a Burlington organization that works with New Americans, will participate in the visit. The group has helped ensure vaccination messages are translated for members of the New American community.
A number of Democratic leaders are planning to attend events involving Emhoff, including Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, said her spokesperson, Hazel Brewster.
Gray will not preside over the Senate on Wednesday, as she normally would. Instead, she will be in Burlington, attending a midday event with Emhoff, Brewster said.
She declined to discuss event specifics, citing safety concerns and the possibility that schedules could change. White House officials did not request that schedule details be withheld from the public, but Brewster said she did not want to speak out of turn.
A White House communications official did not return an email for information about the visit.
Brewster said Gray received an invitation to the Burlington event; both Brewster and Gray had to get COVID-19 tests on Tuesday to be able to attend.