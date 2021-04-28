 After Less Than a Year, Champlain College President Moves On | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Education After Less Than a Year, Champlain College President Moves On

Posted By on Wed, Apr 28, 2021 at 6:30 PM

click to enlarge Dr. Benjamin Akande - PHOTO COURTESY OF CHAMPLAIN COLLEGE
  • Photo courtesy of Champlain College
  • Dr. Benjamin Akande
Benjamin Ola. Akande, president of Champlain College, will step down on May 31 after less than a year in the role.

Akande’s departure was made public on Wednesday afternoon. In a press release, Champlain College announced that Akande had accepted a leadership position at an investment banking and financial services firm in St. Louis, Mo. Prior to taking the helm at Champlain College in July 2020, Akande had been an administrator at Washington University in St. Louis.

As the school searches for Akande’s successor, former Champlain College president Dave Finney will serve as interim president, effective June 1. Finney was president of Champlain College from 2005 to 2014; since February, he had been acting as a consultant to Akande.

Both Akande and Board of Trustees president Charles Kittredge were unavailable for comment Wednesday afternoon.

Tags: , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Chelsea Edgar

Chelsea Edgar
Bio:
 Chelsea Edgar is a staff writer for Seven Days, and has written for BuzzFeed and Philadelphia magazine.

Trending

Companies Leap to Hire Koffee Kup's Former Employees
After Failed Merger Votes, Essex Junction Plans to Break From the Town of Essex
Rites of Passage Can Be Deadly in the Creepy Danish TV Drama 'Equinox'
Art Review: Tony Shull, Sequoia Salon
Bottom Line: Kaden Apparel Outfits Women for Mountain Biking as More and More Hit the Trail
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

More on Education

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation