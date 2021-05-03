 Burlington Harbor Commission Will Consider Plan to Sink Ferry in Lake Champlain | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Monday, May 3, 2021

Burlington / Environment Burlington Harbor Commission Will Consider Plan to Sink Ferry in Lake Champlain

Posted By on Mon, May 3, 2021 at 5:18 PM

A Lake Champlain ferry ride in winter - FILE ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • File ©️ Seven Days
  • A Lake Champlain ferry ride in winter
Burlington officials will weigh in Tuesday on a controversial plan to sink an old ferry in Lake Champlain.

The city’s Parks & Recreation Commission, which also serves as the Harbor Commission, will take the issue up at its 5:30 p.m. meeting, under an agenda item labeled “ferry scuttling.”

It will be the first of two public hearings on a proposal that environmental groups, concerned about impacts on water quality, have opposed.

The Lake Champlain Transportation Company wants to sink the retired ferry Adirondack about a mile off the Burlington shore to create a “reef” that divers could explore.

The 108-year-old ferry has been operating on Lake Champlain between Burlington and Port Kent for 65 years.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation granted the company a permit, but local organizations have appealed the decision.

Andrea Todd, a member of the commission, was surprised the state granted the company a permit with little, if any input, from the city.

“This kind of piqued our interest because it's right off the coast of the Burlington shore,” Todd said.

Sinking the ferry would be easier and less expensive than hauling it out of the water and displaying it or scrapping it, so the company is proposing to donate it to the state.

“The Ferry Adirondack Project is an opportunity to preserve this piece of Lake Champlain history by sinking the vessel in the Lake and adding it, as a site, to the existing Lake Champlain Underwater Historic Preserve,” the company says in its proposal.

That preserve is a group of 10 vessels that sunk by accident, not deliberately.
They are popular with local divers who must follow rules, including those against scavenging.

The Vermont Natural Resources Council and the Lake Champlain Committee have asked the environmental division of the Vermont Superior Court to revoke the ferry company's permit.

That appeal will likely take months, however. In the interim, Todd said, she wanted to make sure locals were well aware of the proposal.

She admits the commission “has no teeth” and is merely advisory. But the Burlington City Council may very well want to get involved if it turns out the scuttling location is within the city’s jurisdiction.

That’s one of the questions Todd hopes the hearing will answer. The city has an ordinance against placing any "sunken vessel" or "derelict craft" in "any part of the harbor." It could therefore be problematic if the ferry were sunk in Burlington's waterfront domain.

The first meeting, which will take place on Zoom, will include a presentation from the company and the Waterfront Diving Center. The second one, in June, will focus more on environmental concerns, Todd said.

She shares those concerns, but says she’s open to hearing more from the company about how it would remove the toxins, such as PCBs, from the craft before it goes to its watery grave.

“Personally, I don’t really want a ferry to be dumped in our water,” she said.

Tags: , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Kevin McCallum

Kevin McCallum
Bio:
 Kevin McCallum is a political reporter at Seven Days, covering the Statehouse and state government. He previously was a reporter at The Press Democrat in Santa Rosa, Calif.

More By This Author

Trending

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 5 to 11
Holy Ale: 'Dirt Church' Craft Brewery Prepares to Open in Essex County
Fire Damages Shed at Bread & Butter Farm
Vermont Pride Theater Evolves Into Vermont Social Justice Festival
Widespread Fraud Prompts Vermont to Disable Online Unemployment Claims
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

On Topic...

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation