 Vermont Colleges and Universities Announce Vaccine Requirements | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Friday, May 7, 2021

Education / Health Vermont Colleges and Universities Announce Vaccine Requirements

Posted By on Fri, May 7, 2021 at 3:23 PM

click to enlarge A patient receiving a vaccine dose - CATEYEPERSPECTIVE | DREAMSTIME.COM
  • Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime.com
  • A patient receiving a vaccine dose
As Vermont colleges and universities weigh reopening procedures for next fall, some institutions have already issued guidance on COVID-19 vaccinations for students and employees.

On Thursday, Champlain College in Burlington announced that it would require all students to be fully vaccinated before the start of the fall semester, pending U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of the vaccines.

Under the current emergency authorization order, some experts contend that vaccine mandates exist on shaky legal ground. But full approval will make such requirements "a little more feasible," John Grabenstein, a former executive director of medical affairs for vaccines at Merck and a former Department of Defense immunologist, told NBC News.

Pfizer filed a request on Friday for FDA approval for its COVID-19 vaccine, a process that public health officials estimate could take up to six months.

St. Michael’s, a private Catholic college in Colchester, will also require students to get vaccinated before returning to campus in the fall, according to spokesperson Alex Bertoni.

Employees, Bertoni said, will be “strongly encouraged” to get shots.

Norwich University, a private military academy in Northfield, will reopen with the “expectation” that all students, faculty and staff be vaccinated no later than August 1, said Daphne Larkin, Norwich’s director of media relations and community affairs.

St. Michael’s, Champlain and Norwich will all grant exemptions for documented medical and religious reasons.

Middlebury College plans to announce vaccine guidance early next week, according to spokesperson Sarah Ray; University of Vermont spokesperson Enrique Corredera told Seven Days that the administration has not yet determined vaccination protocols for next year.

Across the country, the Chronicle of Higher Education has identified 228 colleges and universities, both public and private, that will mandate vaccines for students or employees.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Chelsea Edgar

Chelsea Edgar
Bio:
 Chelsea Edgar is a staff writer for Seven Days, and has written for BuzzFeed and Philadelphia magazine.

Trending

Stuck in Vermont: Alison Bechdel Shares 'The Secret to Superhuman Strength'
City Market Expanded With Help From Mascoma Bank
Driver Who Allegedly Rammed a Porch While Shouting Racial Slurs Charged
Burlington Budget Proposal Would Invest in Racial Equity, Restore City Services
North End Studios' Leases Terminated After Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

On Topic...

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation