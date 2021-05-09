 Its Credibility Gone, Vermont Performing Arts League to Dissolve, Board Says | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Sunday, May 9, 2021

Burlington Its Credibility Gone, Vermont Performing Arts League to Dissolve, Board Says

Posted By on Sun, May 9, 2021 at 10:41 AM

click to enlarge Ben Bergstein and April Werner - FILE: OLIVER PARINI
  • File: Oliver Parini
  • Ben Bergstein and April Werner
The Vermont Performing Arts League, which manages the operations and assets of North End Studios, plans to dissolve as a nonprofit in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against cofounder Ben Bergstein.

The move comes just days after landlords of the North End Studios' two primary locations, in Winooski and Burlington, said that they were terminating their leases with the organization. Most of the nonprofit's board of directors and staff has also resigned.

In a Sunday press release, an interim board of directors said that it has formed with the sole purpose of dissolving the organization and consulting the community on how to "best allocate its resources and continue the essential work that VPAL has performed over the last forty-eight years."

"VPAL is in crisis and we have decided that, while the work that VPAL has done is valuable and essential to the community, it has lost credibility as an organization and can no longer function under its present name and structure," the press release says.
Related North End Studios' Leases Terminated After Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Ben Bergstein and April Werner
North End Studios' Leases Terminated After Sexual Misconduct Allegations
By Colin Flanders
Off Message
Bergstein, who founded the performing arts league in 1978 alongside his wife and business partner, April Werner, has been accused of forcibly kissing, sexually harassing and groping numerous women over the last decade. He was also the subject of a criminal investigation in 2016 following an allegation that he brought an underage girl to a bar and then back to his home where he “sexually penetrated her" but was never charged.

VTDigger.org revealed the extensive allegations in a story published last month. Four of the eight alleged victims who spoke to the news outlet said Werner knew about her husband's behavior but "brushed it off. Both Bergstein and Werner have denied any wrongdoing.

Bergstein resigned from his role as president of the arts league in early April, before the story broke, at the request of the nonprofit's board of directors. Werner stepped down from the board late last month but had planned to continue serving as the league's executive director until a replacement could be found. She has since resigned.

Reached Sunday, Werner had little to say about the interim board's decision. "I’m not employed by them and I’ll just as well stay out of it," she said. She then added: "I wish them the best I hope they can bring the community together and create something new and better."

David Schein, one of the interim board members, said the group met for the first time on Thursday and determined that the organization's credibility issues were too grave to overcome.

He said the board was now working to figure out what to do with all the league's  assets, from tables and chairs to sound and lighting equipment. He was also focused on addressing how the abrupt closure of North End Studios will impact the New American community, noting several people have already called to ask whether they might be able to use one of the performing arts league's spaces for upcoming events.

"If we can work something out with somebody to continue some of these, that's important," he said.

Schein hoped the cities of Winooski and Burlington would take on a larger role in fostering community spaces rather than continuing to leave it up to tiny nonprofits such as the performing arts league. He said the interim board would only consider creating an entirely new nonprofit if it had broad support from the community.

For now, he said, the board's main goal was to start a conversation. "We're not going to design something without a whole lot of input," Schein said. "It's time to blow this thing up and put it to the community: 'What do you want?'" 

Tags: , , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Colin Flanders

Colin Flanders
Bio:
 Colin Flanders is a political reporter at Seven Days, covering the Statehouse. He previously worked as a reporter at a group of Chittenden County weekly newspapers covering Essex, Milton and Colchester.

Trending

In Wake of Koffee Kup's Closure, Massachusetts Company Eyes Vermont Expansion
Burlington-Area Bike Share Company Launches New Electric Fleet
Vermont Colleges and Universities Announce Vaccine Requirements
Stuck in Vermont: Alison Bechdel Shares 'The Secret to Superhuman Strength'
City Market Expanded With Help From Mascoma Bank
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

More on Burlington

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation