 Middlebury College Will Require Fall Students to Be Vaccinated | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Thursday, May 13, 2021

Education / Health Middlebury College Will Require Fall Students to Be Vaccinated

Posted By on Thu, May 13, 2021 at 8:44 PM

click to enlarge Health care workers receiving the COVID-19 vaccine - COURTESY OF RYAN MERCER/UVM HEALTH NETWORK
  • Courtesy of Ryan Mercer/UVM Health Network
  • Health care workers receiving the COVID-19 vaccine
Middlebury College has joined a growing number of colleges in Vermont and around the country that will require students attending this fall to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

President Laurie Patton and other college officials jointly announced Thursday that students, staff, and faculty who live, work, and learn on the campus must all get vaccinated. The intent, the administrators said, is to help the college safely return to more normal, in-person classes.

"Scientific research tells us that vaccination of the vast majority of our community will provide the best possible protection against COVID-19," Patton wrote in a statement to the college community. "We expect that once most individuals are vaccinated, we will be able to relax restrictions, move away from testing and capacity limits, and resume more activities and events."

Like other Vermont colleges that plan to take similar steps, Middlebury may grant individual exemptions for religious or medical reasons.

Saint Michael's College, Norwich University and Champlain College, which have all previously said they will expect students to be vaccinated, also said they will offer exemptions.

Tags: , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Matthew Roy

Matthew Roy
Bio:
 News editor Matthew Roy has been at Seven Days since 2014. Before that, he was an editor at The Virginian-Pilot.

Trending

Mascoma Bank Helped Sunset Lake CBD Grow Its Business
Renters Can Apply for New $100 Million Assistance Program
Mow Electric! Helps Vermonters Ditch Gas-Powered Lawn Equipment
With “Empty Stages,” the Champlain Trio Illustrates Performance in a Pandemic
From Making Memes to Banning Menthol: UVM Cancer Center Researchers Target Tobacco Use
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

On Topic...

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation