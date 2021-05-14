 Fully Vaccinated Vermonters Can Ditch Masks in Most Situations, Scott Says | Off Message

Friday, May 14, 2021

Fully Vaccinated Vermonters Can Ditch Masks in Most Situations, Scott Says

Posted By on Fri, May 14, 2021 at 11:49 AM

Gov. Phil Scott and Health Commissioner Mark Levine at a press briefing - FILE: JEB WALLACE-BRODEUR
  • FILE: JEB WALLACE-BRODEUR
  • Gov. Phil Scott and Health Commissioner Mark Levine at a press briefing
Updated at 12:05 p.m.

Vermonters who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks or socially distance in many settings, Gov. Phil Scott said on Friday, rules that adhere to new federal guidance.

The governor also relaxed gathering limits and lifted all domestic travel restrictions. The switch comes more than two weeks before the anticipated date of June 1 for the changes. The moves are effective as soon as Scott signs an executive order, which he planned to do later Friday.

The announcements are significant steps toward normalcy as the proportion of adults who have received at least one vaccine dose crosses 70 percent. Nearly 52 percent have completed their vaccine regimen. Children ages 12 to 15 are also now eligible to get vaccinated.

"It's time to reward all the hard work you've done over the last 14 months," Scott said.

Masks will still be required for anyone in health care settings, including long-term care homes, as well as correctional facilities, homeless shelters and on public transportation. Governments, businesses, and workplaces may continue to require masks on their property, Health Commissioner Mark Levine said during one of the Scott administration's twice-weekly COVID-19 press conferences.

Fully vaccinated is defined as anyone who is more than two weeks beyond their final vaccine dose.

In relaxing the mandate, Scott cited the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention assertion that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have "very little risk" of contracting or spreading the disease.

Under the next step of the state reopening plan, up to 900 unvaccinated people can gather outdoors, or one unvaccinated person per 50 square feet of indoor space, up to 300. There are no gathering limits for fully vaccinated people.

This post will be updated.

