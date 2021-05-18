 Ready for Takeoff: Beta Plans to Manufacture Its Electric Planes at BTV | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Business / News Ready for Takeoff: Beta Plans to Manufacture Its Electric Planes at BTV

Posted By on Tue, May 18, 2021 at 12:05 PM

click to enlarge The Beta facility at BTV - OLIVER PARINI ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • Oliver Parini ©️ Seven Days
  • The Beta facility at BTV
Electric aviation startup Beta Technologies plans to build a 270,000-square-foot manufacturing plant at the Burlington International Airport, the company said Tuesday.

Beta, which is headquartered in a hangar near the main terminal, announced the expansion plan at the same time the company closed a $368 million fundraising round that attracted investment from Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund, among others.

Proceeds from the Series A round will bankroll the new assembly facility for its Alia electric aircraft, according to a Beta press release.

The total amount of new funding exceeded the $333 million Beta had sought to raise, according to SEC disclosures first reported by Seven Days last week in a cover story on the company. Beta founder and CEO Kyle Clark told Seven Days in an interview for that story that he hoped to continue expanding the startup, which has tripled in size over the last year to more than 230 employees, in his home state of Vermont.
Related Flight Path: BTV’s Beta Technologies Is on the Cusp of a Breakthrough for Electric Aviation
The Alia aircraft
Flight Path: BTV’s Beta Technologies Is on the Cusp of a Breakthrough for Electric Aviation
By Derek Brouwer
Business
Beta is eying two parcels on airport property, airport director of aviation Gene Richards said. The larger of them is east of Valley Road at the end of the airport runway,  known as the "South 40." A sand pit occupies part of the land, and an RV dealer leases another portion to park its trailers. The second location is near the end of Eagle Drive, just northwest of the Vermont Flight Academy.
click to enlarge Beta founder and CEO Kyle Clark - OLIVER PARINI ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • Oliver Parini ©️ Seven Days
  • Beta founder and CEO Kyle Clark
The company would lease the land from the airport, which requires approval by the Burlington City Council and Mayor Miro Weinberger. New structures would separately require permits from the City of South Burlington and the State of Vermont.

Beta has submitted a sketch plan review application to South Burlington's Development Review Board, the company said.

Beta's announcement includes supportive statements from Gov. Phil Scott, Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Congressman Peter Welch (D-Vt.), Weinberger, South Burlington city manager Kevin Dorn, and others.

“I want to thank the community members and local, state and federal officials who have been overwhelmingly supportive since our start a few years ago,” Clark said in the release. “We look forward to growing together right here at home in Vermont as we enter this next phase."

The funding round was led by Fidelity, which valued Beta at $1.4 billion, CNBC reported Tuesday morning. Amazon jumped in through its $2 billion investment fund, created to support the development of technologies that will help Amazon meet its sustainability goals. Clark told CNBC that he hoped Amazon would one day use Beta's electric aircraft as part of its Prime delivery network.

Numerous companies are racing to develop electric aircraft that can lift straight off the ground like a helicopter but don't burn fossil fuels. Several of Beta's competitors went public earlier this year, raising billions of dollars in the process.

While many developers are focusing on an aspirational market for urban air taxis, Beta has found interest in cargo-carrying customers, such as UPS, United Therapeutics and now Amazon.
Related BTV-Based Beta Technologies Inks Deal With UPS for Electric Aircraft
BTV-Based Beta Technologies Inks Deal With UPS for Electric Aircraft
By Derek Brouwer
Off Message
The Vermont company, founded in 2017, is hoping to get its first planes certified by the Federal Aviation Administration and delivered to customers by 2024.

Read more about Beta's origins and business strategy in this week's cover story

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Derek Brouwer

Derek Brouwer
Bio:
 Derek Brouwer is a news reporter at Seven Days, focusing on law enforcement and courts. He previously worked at the Missoula Independent, a Montana alt-weekly.

Trending

Burlington City Council Delays Vote on Lifting Mask Mandate
An Energy Geek’s Guide to Shrinking Your Home’s Carbon Footprint
The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 19 to 25
Potter Jeremy Ayers Fends Off Corporate Copycat
Weinberger to Restart Search for Burlington's Next Police Chief
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

On Topic...

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation