In a joint statement on Wednesday, the companies said that Raytheon will license its proprietary technology and work with GlobalFoundries to make a new semiconductor “that will enable game-changing radio frequency performance for 5G and 6G mobile and wireless infrastructure applications.”Semiconductor chips are used in an array of electronic devices and are big business globally. The Semiconductor Industry Association said the industry employs more than 277,000 people in the U.S. Its members are pushing for a $50 billion federal investment program to incentivize domestic semiconductor manufacturing and raise the country's share of global semiconductor manufacturing.