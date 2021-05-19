TIM NEWCOMB ©️ Seven Days

Vermont lawmakers ironed out their differences on how best to spend public money to expand broadband service, clearing the way for a $150 million infusion to speed the deployment of high-speed internet across the state.





The conference committee formed to reconcile Senate and House versions of the much-anticipated broadband bill,



“This represents, I hope, a finely tuned vehicle that will get us much further than we could ever imagine going,” Sen. Ann Cummings (D-Washington), told her colleagues, who passed the compromise unanimously.



Rep. Laura Sibilia (I-Dover) said the original bill promised a "paradigm shift" in funding the "historic infrastructure project" of bringing broadband to every corner of the state.



"The report from the committee of conference delivers that shift, with a new community broadband model to connect all Vermonters," Sibilia said.

