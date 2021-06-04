 Law Firm That Advised Quiros on EB-5 Projects to Pay $32.5 Million Settlement | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Friday, June 4, 2021

Business / Crime / Development / Immigration Law Firm That Advised Quiros on EB-5 Projects to Pay $32.5 Million Settlement

Posted By on Fri, Jun 4, 2021 at 6:29 PM

click to enlarge A chart detailing the alleged inappropriate flow of funds within the Jay Peak and Q Burke EB-5 projects - JEB WALLACE-BRODEUR ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • JEB WALLACE-BRODEUR ©️ Seven Days
  • A chart detailing the alleged inappropriate flow of funds within the Jay Peak and Q Burke EB-5 projects
The law firm accused of helping the former owner of Jay Peak resort defraud investors has agreed to pay $32.5 million to the court-appointed receiver untangling the mess left behind by the massive scandal.

Michael Goldberg, the receiver, filed the settlement agreement with the firm Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp Friday in U.S. District Court in Southern Florida. The firm provided legal advice to Ariel Quiros, the Miami businessman accused of bilking investors in development projects in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom.

Goldberg argued that the firm “breached [its] fiduciary duties and aided and abetted the fraud orchestrated by Quiros” and therefore was responsible for the fraud going on as long as it did.

Quiros and his partner, William Stegner, were accused of misusing $200 million of $350 million raised through the state EB-5 program, which financed development projects funded by foreign investors hoping to obtain green cards.

“The fraud in the Northeast Kingdom caused significant harm to the investors and the community and today’s settlement is another big step forward toward healing and financial restitution,” Michael Pieciak, the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation, said in a statement.

The news follows a guilty plea on Wednesday by William Kelly, a key adviser to Quiros, for his role in defrauding investors in a promised biotechnology facility in Newport, known as AnC Vermont.

Kelly, 72, of Weston, Fla., pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Rutland to two felonies related to a “multi-year wire fraud scheme to defraud immigrant investors seeking green cards through the EB-5 program,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Burlington.

The project was touted as providing an economic boon to the struggling region, but Kelly, Quiros, Stegner and other businessmen accepted $85 million in investments from 2012 to 2016 even though there was no progress toward creating the 2,200 promised biotech jobs.

As part of his plea agreement, “Kelly admitted that he and his co-conspirators misled AnC Vermont investors about how investor funds would be used, about how many jobs would be created by the project, and about the timeline for this job creation,” the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

As part of the plea deal, Kelly agreed to cooperate with the government in exchange for a prison sentence of no more than 36 months.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Kevin McCallum

Kevin McCallum
Bio:
 Kevin McCallum is a political reporter at Seven Days, covering the Statehouse and state government. He previously was a reporter at The Press Democrat in Santa Rosa, Calif.

Trending

Businesses Skipped Over for Pandemic Relief Get Preference for New Grants
Stuck in Vermont: Founders Hall on Saint Michael’s Campus Is Selectively Dismantled
BCA Needed a Home; Mascoma Provided the Key
Faith Group Calls for Quicker Cultural Change at Women's Prison
Vermont Lawmakers Vow to Override Gov. Scott's Vetoes
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

On Topic...

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation