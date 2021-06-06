 Burlington Democrats Change Caucus Date to Meet Deadline | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Sunday, June 6, 2021

Burlington / Elections Burlington Democrats Change Caucus Date to Meet Deadline

Posted By on Sun, Jun 6, 2021 at 10:48 PM

click to enlarge Adam Roof while on Burlington City Council - FILE: COURTNEY LAMDIN ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • File: Courtney Lamdin ©️ Seven Days
  • Adam Roof while on Burlington City Council
Burlington Democrats have changed the date of their nominating caucus for a special city council election after originally scheduling it after a key deadline.

The change happened only after a Seven Days reporter informed the party of its mistake.

The Burlington Democratic Committee had planned to caucus on Tuesday, June 22 — a day after candidate petitions are due to the city clerk's office — for the August 17 Ward 3 special election. With a June 22 caucus, the Democrats' chosen candidate wouldn't have been able to run at all.

Seven Days notified party chair Adam Roof, a former city councilor, of the scheduling snafu on Friday afternoon. Roof said he thought the petition deadline was June 23 and has since rescheduled the caucus to June 18. Voting will be conducted online between June 18 and 20, Roof said.

Burlington Progressives have not yet scheduled a caucus but are planning a virtual candidate forum at 7:30 p.m. on June 9 on Facebook Live, the party announced on Friday.

The special election will fill a vacancy created by former councilor Brian Pine, who resigned after being named director of the city's Community and Economic Development Office late last month. Pine had served Ward 3, which covers a section of Burlington's Old North End, since 2018.

The area has traditionally voted Progressive, including in the March mayoral election, when City Council President Max Tracy (P-Ward 2) won 55 percent of the vote. Incumbent Mayor Miro Weinberger, a Democrat, won just 31 percent of the ward but ultimately won reelection.

Two candidates have already emerged for the seat: Owen Milne and Ryan Addario each plans to seek both the Progressive and Democratic nominations. Milne works as the executive director of the Lake Champlain Community Sailing Center, and Addario is the development and marketing coordinator for the Lyric Theatre Company.

Progressive Party director Josh Wronski said party officials have met with a handful of interested people, but he wouldn't disclose any potential candidates' names.

Assistant City Clerk Amy Bovee said her office will request council approval to mail ballots to all active, registered Ward 3 voters. If the council agrees, ballots would be sent out no later than July 3, Bovee said.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Courtney Lamdin

Courtney Lamdin
Bio:
 Courtney Lamdin is a news reporter at Seven Days; she covers Burlington. She was previously executive editor of the Milton Independent, Colchester Sun and Essex Reporter.

Trending

Vermont Lawmaker Kelly Pajala Feels Housing Pinch First-Hand
Law Firm That Advised Quiros on EB-5 Projects to Pay $32.5 Million Settlement
Businesses Skipped Over for Pandemic Relief Get Preference for New Grants
Stuck in Vermont: Founders Hall on Saint Michael’s Campus Is Selectively Dismantled
BCA Needed a Home; Mascoma Provided the Key
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

On Topic...

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation