Worse for Care: When Elder Homes Stumble, Frail Vermonters Get Hurt

Vermonters entrust 133 residential care homes and assisted living facilities with providing services for more than 3,000 elderly residents. For this joint investigation, Seven Days and Vermont Public Radio reviewed five and a half years of complaints and state inspections of these homes. Some facilities weren’t clean, kept sloppy records, or fed seniors cheap, high-sodium foods, records show. Some of the most serious lapses: Seniors have been assaulted, exploited or treated in undignified ways. For this series, we created our Vermont Eldercare Navigator, which allows the public to easily review inspection reports.

By Derek Brouwer, Andrea Suozzo and Emily Corwin (VPR)

Eldercare