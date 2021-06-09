 Two Defense Contractors in Colchester to Merge Into Single Firm | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Two Defense Contractors in Colchester to Merge Into Single Firm

Posted By on Wed, Jun 9, 2021 at 4:55 AM

click to enlarge Omni Medical's building in Colchester - COURTESY OF RICKY ARNOLD/OMNI MEDICAL
  • Courtesy of Ricky Arnold/Omni Medical
  • Omni Medical's building in Colchester
Omni Precision and Omni Medical, two Colchester firms with the same owner, are merging into one company to save money.

The new entity will be called Omni Medical, said chief operating officer Maribel Morgan. The move came after the company looked at ways of streamlining its processes and identified some redundant roles, she said.

Omni Medical sells a device that helps pilots relieve their bladders mid-flight without leaving their seats. Omni Precision makes a part for the product.
Morgan said the two entities, which were located side by side,  should never have been organized as separate companies. They'll be located in one building.

The two companies, owned by Mark Harvie, had about 84 employees before the merger process started, said Morgan. She expects the new company to have about 48 after some attrition. Some workers from Omni Precision are being offered jobs at Omni Medical. Harvie also owns a training facility in South Burlington called Omni Defense, she said.

About half of the companies’ workers are of Vietnamese descent, and Morgan said the company has staff members who can translate for job seekers. The company works closely with the Vermont Manufacturing Extension Center, and displaced workers will be able to participate in a VEMC job fair at Omni Medical in coming days, she added.

“Three of our team leads and supervisors who are fully fluent can do all our translations,” she said.

Workers are in high demand in Chittenden County. After the Koffee Kup bakery closed abruptly at the end of April, other companies posted signs outside it advertising positions. Restaurants are offering bonuses to workers who stay on the job. Some employers have reported they’re turning away business or limiting hours because they don’t have enough workers.

Employment agencies have far more openings than they do applicants, said Lilian Tacovici, who owns Vermont Employment Agency in South Burlington.

“There is no doubt in my mind that these people will be able to find a job in manufacturing right away,” Tacovici said Tuesday. “In fact, if they come to us, I can promise you we will find a job for them within a day.”

Morgan joined Omni Medical last year. She said she was hired to streamline operations at the companies, which are military contractors.

“We’re just trying to be efficient overall and grow the business,” she said. “We think this is the best way, so we’re not consuming overhead in two buildings.”
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Anne Wallace Allen

Anne Wallace Allen
Bio:
 Anne Wallace Allen covers breaking news and business stories for Seven Days. She was the editor at the Idaho Business Review and a reporter for VTDigger and the Associated Press in Montpelier.

Trending

Receiver Will Run Four Eldercare Homes After Resident Death, Abuse
Champlain Valley Fair Announces 2021 Entertainment Lineup
Will Raap Plans to Turn Nordic Farms Into a Grain-Based Ag Hub
Vermont-Based Remote-Instruction Startup Nets $6 Million From Investors
Burlington Lifts Mask Mandate for Municipal Buildings, Retail Stores
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation