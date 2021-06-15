click to enlarge James Buck

Liz Cady speaking at an event last month

Over the past month, hundreds of community members expressed wide-ranging opinions about the policy. Supporters said it would foster critical thinking and lead to high standards for all students. Detractors, meanwhile, called it divisive and unpatriotic and said it would make white students feel guilt and students of color feel like victims.



Some equated the policy with critical race theory, an academic framework that asserts that racism is built into institutions such as schools. In recent months, Republican governors and legislatures across the country have attacked the theory and conflated it with equity teachings in schools. Florida, Iowa, Texas, Tennessee and other states have advanced or enacted legislation banning antiracism training or instruction that mentions white privilege, antiracism or critical race theory in schools.

When several board members voiced concern about some of the more recent changes to the policy, board member Diane Clemens expressed her anger about getting sidetracked.



"I really wanted this policy ready for us to go in August," she said. "Some of these questions should have been forwarded to Erin [Maguire] a while ago, and I'm pissed off at you guys."

click to enlarge James Buck

Essex Westford students speaking at an anti-racism event last month

Before the vote, board member Brendan Kinney shared an impassioned statement. In his 13 years doing board work, he said he had never seen so much community engagement around a policy decision. Kinney thanked those who opposed the equity policy for helping him to think more deeply about the district’s equity work.

