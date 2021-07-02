

The measure didn’t get over the finish line during the regular session, but lawmakers took it up during a veto session last week. It squeaked by in the 30-member Senate, receiving the exact number of votes — 20 — needed to override the governor's veto. Three moderate Democrats joined all seven Republicans in opposition.





In a statement Friday afternoon, House Speaker Jill Krowinski (D-Burlington) said that amid a "severe housing crisis" Scott's veto "sets up backward."



"This bill was crafted to create equitable solutions to our housing crisis, in supporting both renters and landlords, and it passed with broad support from community and business organizations across Vermont," Krowinski wrote. "I have said throughout my time as Speaker that we need to create a recovery plan that works for all Vermonters, and by vetoing this bill, the Governor has taken away resources from our goal of recovery."

Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint (D-Windham) said the veto ignored low-income Vermonters who are in need of safe, healthy housing.



"I’m extremely disappointed with the Governor’s actions today, at a time when we should be doing everything possible to guarantee access to decent housing for all Vermonters. The governor’s veto just doesn’t make sense,” she wrote in a statement.