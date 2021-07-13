Tuesday, City Council president Max Tracy, a Progressive, said he was "very concerned" by the allegations. He said he'd been in touch with Mayor Miro Weinberger's administration, including the city attorney, about hiring an independent investigator to look into the accusations. "I take seriously whenever an allegation of sexual assault is brought forward," Tracy said, "and that's why I think we need to take this seriously and have an independent investigation into Jack's conduct."



The nonprofit did say it made organizational changes stemming from complaints about the culture during the 2017 canvass. For instance, it has banned directors "from any inappropriate touching, flirting, sexual relationships or any otherwise sexualized behavior with subordinate employees."

“The story that I heard from this person in 2017, and Jack’s details and story of what happened, were almost entirely identical,” she added. “That’s why I’m feeling very, like, ‘Wait, what changed?’"

Stromberg did note that the accuser was a subordinate of Hanson's, which "was not great, but it's not sexual assault. That's just not good in another way."

"If an investigation is initiated now by an independent entity with authority, we encourage current and former VPIRG staff with pertinent information to share what they know," the statement reads.Hanson said he first learned of the accusations on July 2, when Wilcox posted an Instagram video alluding to sexual assault allegations against him. He said he subsequently recounted his story to other Progressive council members so that they were all aware.Councilor Jane Stromberg (P-Ward 8) worked at VPIRG at the time of the incident. In an interview Tuesday, Stromberg said she was good friends with Hanson’s accuser while they worked together. She never heard their encounter described as nonconsensual or as a sexual assault."It just seemed like a normal interaction that was intimate," Stromberg said.In the post, the accuser said Hanson should resign from council "as people who abuse power should not be in positions of power."Hanson said Tuesday that he had no plans to resign. Instead, he called for an investigation into the allegations, though he wasn’t sure whether the city, VPIRG, the council or an independent body should carry it out.“The purpose of the investigation isn’t to exonerate me, it’s to find out the truth,” Hanson said. “But I do believe it will exonerate me. Either way, it will provide additional clarity for the public.”