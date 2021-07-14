 Report: Average Vermont Wages Lag Well Behind What Renters Need | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Report: Average Vermont Wages Lag Well Behind What Renters Need

Posted By on Wed, Jul 14, 2021 at 9:30 AM

click to enlarge A rental in Lyndonville - ANNE WALLACE ALLEN ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • Anne Wallace Allen ©️ Seven Days
  • A rental in Lyndonville
A Vermonter would need to earn more than $23 per hour to afford a typical two-bedroom rental, according to the latest report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition. But renters in Vermont make on average about $14 per hour.

“Low-wage workers struggled in the pre-pandemic status quo and will continue to struggle unless serious investments are made in our housing safety net infrastructure,” the coalition said in its 2021 Out of Reach Report, released Wednesday.

“An affordable rental home is out of reach for millions of low-wage workers and other low-income families.”
Related Renters Can Apply for New $100 Million Assistance Program
Renters Can Apply for New $100 Million Assistance Program
By Anne Wallace Allen
Off Message
Housing reform has been a top priority for state lawmakers for several years. This year, the Legislature passed a bill, S.79, created by a landlords’ group, affordable housing advocates, and others to address some of the problems behind the statewide housing shortage.

The bill would have helped the state gather information about the existing rental housing market by requiring short-term and long-term landlords to register with the state. It also would have levied a fee to pay for state housing inspectors, replacing the volunteer health officer positions used by many of the smaller towns.

Gov. Phil Scott vetoed the bill, saying it would place too large a burden on landlords who only had a few rental properties. Scott said the extra regulation associated with the measure would have discouraged some property owners from creating rental units.
Related Scott Vetoes Rental Housing Registry Bill
Gov. Phil Scott
Scott Vetoes Rental Housing Registry Bill
By Kevin McCallum
Off Message
The Scott administration instead points to a different solution: the $150 million of federal coronavirus relief money that Vermont received this year to build new homes and rehabilitate existing structures, including mobile homes. The Vermont Housing & Conservation Board is expected to award the money over the next two years through an array of programs.

“That’s definitely going to help. The problem is, that takes a while to deploy,” said Sarah Carpenter, chair of the Vermont Rental Housing Advisory Board, which created S.79. That group has focused more on existing housing stock than on creating of new housing.

Carpenter, who is the former head of the Vermont Housing Finance Agency and a member of the Burlington City Council, estimated that there are 4,000 vacant apartments statewide that aren't available to tenants, in some cases because they need repairs that the landlord can't afford. Those repairs could be paid for through a $5 million rental rehabilitation program contained in S.79, she said.

“We don’t know exactly what they all need, but there is stock that could be deployed more rapidly than building new,” said Carpenter. “It’s a great use of resources. It’s unfortunate that the governor chose to veto it even though he’s been supportive of that particular program.”

Vermont is just one of many states with a housing shortage.  Nationally, a renter would need an hourly wage of $24.90 to afford a two-bedroom rental home, the report said.

The state's eviction moratorium, established in March 2020 as part of the emergency measures related to the pandemic, expires July 15. A federal moratorium expires July 31; according to Vermont Legal Aid, Vermont renters are not automatically protected from eviction by the federal rule.
Related Vermont Lawmaker Kelly Pajala Feels Housing Pinch First-Hand
Vermont Lawmaker Kelly Pajala Feels Housing Pinch First-Hand
By Anne Wallace Allen
Off Message
Many Vermont towns have had housing committees in place for years, and several of them are now performing comprehensive studies to see how much housing they have and find ways to increase their stock.

One is the Connecticut River Valley town of Norwich. The head of the town's housing committee, Jeff Lubell, said renters on the New Hampshire side of the river are facing similar problems.

“I can tell you that housing is at a crisis point in most of the United States,” said Lubell, a housing policy analyst for the global consulting firm Abt Associates. “The problem has been getting substantially worse over the last 20 years.”
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Anne Wallace Allen

Anne Wallace Allen
Bio:
 Anne Wallace Allen covers breaking news and business stories for Seven Days. She was the editor at the Idaho Business Review and a reporter for VTDigger and the Associated Press in Montpelier.

Trending

Rapper Benjamin Lerner Champions Recovery on Debut Record 'Clean'
Soundbites: The Return of Summervale; New Music From Peg Tassey and Babehoven
Does Big Cannabis Have a Stranglehold on Vermont’s Budding Industry?
City Confidential: Weinberger Fails to Promptly Notify Officials That an Administrator Is on Leave 
Charlotte’s Zach Pollakoff Inspires Creatives to Make Work — Including Adorned Painter’s Pants
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation