 Redstone to Drop Lawsuits Against CityPlace Burlington Project | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Thursday, July 15, 2021

Burlington / Development Redstone to Drop Lawsuits Against CityPlace Burlington Project

Posted By on Thu, Jul 15, 2021 at 6:56 PM

click to enlarge A rendering of CityPlace Burlington on Cherry Street - COURTESY OF FREEMAN FRENCH FREEMAN
  • Courtesy of Freeman French Freeman
  • A rendering of CityPlace Burlington on Cherry Street
Redstone has dropped its lawsuit against the City of Burlington and has also agreed to drop its lawsuits against the beleaguered CityPlace Burlington project as part of an undisclosed "preliminary global agreement" between the parties.

Samantha Sheehan, spokesperson for Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger, said in a statement Wednesday that the final agreement is still being drafted. The "full details," she said, would be released "as soon as possible."

The agreement, the result of two mediation sessions, should resolve Redstone's four legal challenges against the project, the first of which was filed last summer. That civil suit claimed that the 2018 teardown of the former mall damaged Redstone's building at 100 Bank Street, which is adjacent to the project site, and that it had to "accept less in rent than it otherwise would" because of the gaping pit left behind.
Related A Rival Developer Is Challenging the CityPlace Burlington Project in Court
The CityPlace Burlington site, with 100 Bank Street visible in the top right-hand side of the pit
A Rival Developer Is Challenging the CityPlace Burlington Project in Court
By Courtney Lamdin
Development
In May, Redstone appealed CityPlace's zoning permit to the Vermont Superior Court's Environmental Division, claiming that the developers failed to analyze the project's impact on traffic and stormwater. Redstone also argued that the city should have reviewed the project under former zoning regulations that would have required additional parking spaces.

In June, Redstone ramped up its opposition with two additional lawsuits, including one in U.S. District Court, that named the CityPlace team, city planning staff and members of the volunteer Development Review Board. Redstone argued that the project permit violated its property rights by allowing a road to be built underneath its Bank Street building.

CityPlace managing partner Don Sinex described the suits at the time as a "frivolous and contorted attempt ... to extract a cash settlement" from his development team, which includes Dave Farrington, Scott Ireland and Al Senecal. He had said the legal challenges could sink the project.

Redstone partner Erik Hoekstra declined to discuss the settlement terms, saying the agreement is confidential "until everything is final." But, he said, "there's a fair amount of compromise from everyone involved."

"Our goal has always been to reach an agreement to allow things to move ahead," Hoekstra added. "Everyone worked together to bring what they could to to the table to get something done that will allow things to move forward in a positive direction."

Farrington said he's pleased the team could avoid lengthy legal proceedings that could have put project funding in jeopardy. A development agreement with the city says that if construction doesn't begin by September 2022, the partners will have to pay the cost of reconnecting St. Paul and Pine streets — portions of which were lost to the former mall — to the city grid. If the partners meet the deadline, the city will reimburse the cost with tax-increment financing funds.

Farrington said Redstone's lawsuits set the project back by about three months. He hopes to finalize designs by this fall and possibly begin pouring concrete in early spring. The 10-story project includes plans for housing, shops and a rooftop restaurant.
Related A New Developer Team Wants a Shot at Building CityPlace Burlington
From left: Dave Farrington, Al Senecal and Scott Ireland at the CityPlace site in Burlington
A New Developer Team Wants a Shot at Building CityPlace Burlington
By Courtney Lamdin
City
"There's a lot of stuff that has to happen before it even looks like a job site," he said.

CityPlace also needs financing before work can begin. Farrington said numerous backers expressed interest in the project — but would only pursue talks once the lawsuits were settled. He said Sinex has begun contacting those parties with news of the agreement. Sinex did not immediately respond to an interview request.

And while Redstone's cases may be ending, there are still two active lawsuits involving the project. In February 2019, a citizen group sued CityPlace to enforce a previous court settlement over parking; the project partners countersued that group in December 2019. Both cases are still pending in Vermont Superior Court's Civil Division.

Still, Farrington said the Redstone agreement is progress.

"We're feeling much better about it," he said. "It's good news, for sure."

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Courtney Lamdin

Courtney Lamdin
Bio:
 Courtney Lamdin is a news reporter at Seven Days; she covers Burlington. She was previously executive editor of the Milton Independent, Colchester Sun and Essex Reporter.

Trending

Joshua Sherman Spearheads an Arts-Led Revitalization in Norman Rockwell’s Arlington
Rapper Benjamin Lerner Champions Recovery on Debut Record 'Clean'
Soundbites: The Return of Summervale; New Music From Peg Tassey and Babehoven
Does Big Cannabis Have a Stranglehold on Vermont’s Budding Industry?
City Confidential: Weinberger Fails to Promptly Notify Officials That an Administrator Is on Leave 
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

On Topic...

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation