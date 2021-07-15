click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Freeman French Freeman
-
A rendering of CityPlace Burlington on Cherry Street
Redstone has dropped its lawsuit against the City of Burlington and has also agreed to drop its lawsuits against the beleaguered CityPlace Burlington project as part of an undisclosed "preliminary global agreement" between the parties.
Samantha Sheehan, spokesperson for Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger, said in a statement Wednesday that the final agreement is still being drafted. The "full details," she said, would be released "as soon as possible."
The agreement, the result of two mediation sessions, should resolve Redstone's four legal challenges against the project, the first of which was filed last summer. That civil suit claimed that the 2018 teardown of the former mall damaged Redstone's building at 100 Bank Street, which is adjacent to the project site, and that it had to "accept less in rent than it otherwise would" because of the gaping pit left behind.
In May, Redstone appealed CityPlace's zoning permit to the Vermont Superior Court's Environmental Division, claiming that the developers failed to analyze the project's impact on traffic and stormwater. Redstone also argued that the city should have reviewed the project under former zoning regulations that would have required additional parking spaces.
In June, Redstone ramped up its opposition with two additional lawsuits
, including one in U.S. District Court, that named the CityPlace team, city planning staff and members of the volunteer Development Review Board. Redstone argued that the project permit violated its property rights by allowing a road to be built underneath its Bank Street building.
CityPlace managing partner Don Sinex described the suits at the time as a "frivolous and contorted attempt ... to extract a cash settlement" from his development team
, which includes Dave Farrington, Scott Ireland and Al Senecal. He had said the legal challenges could sink the project.
Redstone partner Erik Hoekstra declined to discuss the settlement terms, saying the agreement is confidential "until everything is final." But, he said, "there's a fair amount of compromise from everyone involved."
"Our goal has always been to reach an agreement to allow things to move ahead," Hoekstra added. "Everyone worked together to bring what they could to to the table to get something done that will allow things to move forward in a positive direction."
Farrington said he's pleased the team could avoid lengthy legal proceedings that could have put project funding in jeopardy. A development agreement with the city says that if construction doesn't begin by September 2022, the partners will have to pay the cost of reconnecting St. Paul and Pine streets — portions of which were lost to the former mall — to the city grid. If the partners meet the deadline, the city will reimburse the cost with tax-increment financing funds.
Farrington said Redstone's lawsuits set the project back by about three months. He hopes to finalize designs by this fall and possibly begin pouring concrete in early spring. The 10-story project includes plans for housing, shops and a rooftop restaurant.
"There's a lot of stuff that has to happen before it even looks like a job site," he said.
CityPlace also needs financing before work can begin. Farrington said numerous backers expressed interest in the project — but would only pursue talks once the lawsuits were settled. He said Sinex has begun contacting those parties with news of the agreement. Sinex did not immediately respond to an interview request.
And while Redstone's cases may be ending, there are still two active lawsuits involving the project. In February 2019, a citizen group sued CityPlace to enforce a previous court settlement
over parking; the project partners countersued that group
in December 2019. Both cases are still pending in Vermont Superior Court's Civil Division.
Still, Farrington said the Redstone agreement is progress.
"We're feeling much better about it," he said. "It's good news, for sure."