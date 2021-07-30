 Pilot Survives After Crashing Helicopter Onto Colchester Causeway | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Friday, July 30, 2021

News Pilot Survives After Crashing Helicopter Onto Colchester Causeway

Posted By on Fri, Jul 30, 2021 at 7:26 PM

click to enlarge The downed helicopter - COURTESY OF COLCHESTER POLICE
  • Courtesy of Colchester Police
  • The downed helicopter
A pilot from electric aviation startup Beta Technologies crashed a helicopter on the Colchester Causeway on Friday afternoon, shutting down the popular recreational path as emergency crews responded to the fiery scene.

The pilot escaped with minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, the company said in a statement. No one else was hurt.

The helicopter was gas-powered and not one of Beta's experimental electric aircraft, a spokesperson said. An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

"The pilot, a certified flight instructor and sole occupant of the aircraft, executed emergency procedures and successfully and safely landed the aircraft," the spokesperson said in a written statement.

Photos of the crash posted on social media showed flames erupting from the crumpled helicopter.

The name of the pilot has not been released.
Nic Longo, acting director of the Burlington International Airport, said it was not immediately clear when the aircraft took off. He said information about the aircraft's flight path will "eventually come from the pilot."

Colchester police said the crash had closed the causeway "until further notice."

Beta, the subject of a Seven Days cover story in May, is headquartered in a hangar near BTV's main terminal. The company is in the midst of a meteoric rise in the world of aviation and has tripled in size over the last year. It recently announced plans to build a massive new assembly facility for its electric aircraft.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Colin Flanders

Colin Flanders
Bio:
 Colin Flanders is a political reporter at Seven Days, covering the Statehouse. He previously worked as a reporter at a group of Chittenden County weekly newspapers covering Essex, Milton and Colchester.

Trending

Vermont Cookie Love Sold to Charlotte Entrepreneur
Vermont Gun Importer Sued After Its Rifle Was Used in Mass Shooting
Stuck in Vermont: Winooski Sculptor Leslie Fry Celebrates Five Decades of Work With New Book
Video: Vermont Stage Presents 'Popcorn Falls'
Art Review: 'Holding Pattern,' Christy Mitchell, the S.P.A.C.E. Gallery
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

More on News

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation