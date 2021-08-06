 Weinberger Recommends Indoor Masking as COVID Cases Rise | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Friday, August 6, 2021

Burlington / Health Weinberger Recommends Indoor Masking as COVID Cases Rise

Posted By on Fri, Aug 6, 2021 at 7:12 PM

click to enlarge Mayor Miro Weinberger - FILE: COURTNEY LAMDIN ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • File: Courtney Lamdin ©️ Seven Days
  • Mayor Miro Weinberger
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger is recommending that people mask up in public indoor spaces in the city to stem the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Released Friday evening, the mayor's guidance comes just two months after city councilors rescinded a previous masking mandate in Burlington. The 12-member body unanimously agreed to lift the requirement in June after nearly 80 percent of Vermonters had received at least one vaccination dose. 
Related Burlington Lifts Mask Mandate for Municipal Buildings, Retail Stores
Church Street in Burlington last summer
Burlington Lifts Mask Mandate for Municipal Buildings, Retail Stores
By Courtney Lamdin
Off Message
But while that number now exceeds 84 percent, the state has seen increased case counts and hospitalizations in recent weeks. The Vermont Department of Health on Friday reported 88 new COVID-19 cases and 12 hospitalizations — the highest number since May. Eight people are in intensive care.

"The contagiousness of the Delta variant means we cannot yet fully return to our pre-pandemic routines," Weinberger said in the announcement. "I am recommending that Burlingtonians and visitors wear masks in public indoor spaces regardless of their vaccination status until Chittenden County returns to a moderate risk of transmission per the CDC."

On Monday, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed the county as a place of "substantial transmission," meaning there have been at least 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the last week. As of Friday, five other Vermont counties fit the bill: Orleans, Franklin, Grand Isle, Washington and Bennington, according to the CDC. The CDC recommends indoor masking in public settings for places that meet that threshold.

The University of Vermont also reinstated its indoor masking policy on Friday, citing CDC guidance, and earlier this week, state officials recommended that Vermont students wear masks when school starts up in a few weeks.

Gov. Phil Scott, however, doesn't intend to reintroduce a statewide masking order. If you're fully vaccinated, Scott told reporters last week, "we believe you are substantially protected."
Related Despite Spike in COVID, Vermont Officials Say Return to Restrictions Is Unlikely
Gov. Phil Scott
Despite Spike in COVID, Vermont Officials Say Return to Restrictions Is Unlikely
By Anne Wallace Allen
Off Message
Also Friday, Weinberger announced that he intends to introduce a policy requiring city staff to either be fully vaccinated by the end of September or submit to regular COVID testing.  The University of Vermont Health Network on Friday said such a policy will become effective for all of its 15,000 employees on October 1, though workers can request medical or religious exemptions.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Courtney Lamdin

Courtney Lamdin
Bio:
 Courtney Lamdin is a news reporter at Seven Days; she covers Burlington. She was previously executive editor of the Milton Independent, Colchester Sun and Essex Reporter.

Trending

Ben Bergstein Charged With Sexual Assault Following February Incident
VPIRG to Investigate Sexual Assault Allegation Against Burlington Councilor
UVM Health Network to Require Vaccination or Weekly Testing for Employees
UVM Reinstates Its Indoor Mask Mandate
Three Prison Staffers Test Positive for COVID-19
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

On Topic...

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation