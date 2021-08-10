 Burlington Councilors Reject Plea to Boost Police Ranks Despite Dire Claims | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Burlington / Labor / Law Enforcement Burlington Councilors Reject Plea to Boost Police Ranks Despite Dire Claims

Posted By on Tue, Aug 10, 2021 at 2:39 AM

click to enlarge Police supporters holding signs - DEREK BROUWER ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • Derek Brouwer ©️ Seven Days
  • Police supporters holding signs
The Progressive caucus of Burlington's City Council defeated a second effort on Monday to reverse its steep cut to city police ranks despite warnings that their decision would doom the department.

A resolution to increase the roster cap to 82 officers, up from the 74-officer limit enacted during historic protests and calls to "defund" the police, failed on a tie vote, with Councilor Zoraya Hightower (P-Ward 1) absent.

The vote came as interim Police Chief Jon Murad, Democratic Mayor Miro Weinberger and others contended that the Burlington Police Department is experiencing a freefall in its ranks as demoralized officers flee. Supporters have also pointed to heavily publicized gunfire incidents in recent months as signs that a hamstrung department is less able to keep Queen City residents safe. And a survey conducted by the police officers' union found that roughly half of Burlington cops were actively seeking employment elsewhere.

Earlier this month, the citizen police commission unanimously supported an increase to the roster cap. Downtown business groups have also pushed for the change.
Related Burlington Police Commission Recommends Raising Roster Cap
Acting police Chief Jon Murad (right) listens as former Burlington city councilor Paul Decelles speaks in favor of raising the department's staffing cap
Burlington Police Commission Recommends Raising Roster Cap
By Colin Flanders
Off Message
Some councilors who voted for the cuts in 2020 acknowledged on Monday that officers were leaving at a faster rate than they'd anticipated.  Yet they didn't budge on the roster figure. Any further changes, they said, should only take place once a highly anticipated outside study of the police force, due September 30, is complete.
Related All Eyes Are on a Consultant Reviewing Burlington’s Police Department
All Eyes Are on a Consultant Reviewing Burlington’s Police Department
By Courtney Lamdin
Crime
The decisive vote came from Ali Dieng (I-Ward 7), who excoriated fellow city officials for quickly enacting drastic cuts but said the Democrats' resolution amounted to a similar kind of knee-jerk governance.
click to enlarge Councilor Ali Dieng - DEREK BROUWER ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • Derek Brouwer ©️ Seven Days
  • Councilor Ali Dieng
"We failed," he said. "We have to acknowledge that."

"I am so angry right now," Dieng later added.

The police department currently has 75 sworn officers, down from 90 in June 2020. But Murad said more cops are on the way out, and the effects of short staffing are taking a toll on officer morale, burnout and performance. Overtime is now twice the three-year average, he told councilors Monday night. The number of officers who will be available for patrol in September is a little over half the previous level, he added.

Raising the cap would allow the department begin hiring new officers now, before staffing levels reach perilous lows, Murad said. He and others also said it would send a message of support to the remaining staff.
click to enlarge Interim Police Chief Jon Murad - DEREK BROUWER ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • Derek Brouwer ©️ Seven Days
  • Interim Police Chief Jon Murad
Councilor Joan Shannon (D-South District), who introduced the resolution, compared the measure to a tourniquet applied to a victim who is bleeding out. Mayor Weinberger, in a statement released just before the late-night deliberations began, said further departures could mean the city "will cease to have a functional police department."

At least a dozen people spoke during public comment, mainly in support of the police department. The Republican candidate for the Ward 3 council race, Christopher-Aaron Felker, shouted over Council President Max Tracy (P-Ward 2) as Tracy told Felker his speaking time was up. Several people donning Felker campaign logos held signs bearing messages such as "Hire More Cops."

Then there was Amanda Skehan, who described herself as an "ardent supporter of criminal justice reform" who had a family member shot by an off-duty officer. She described a recent encounter with a woman having a mental health episode who threatened to shoot her and defecated in the lobby of her home. 
click to enlarge Amanda Skehan addressing the council - DEREK BROUWER ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • Derek Brouwer ©️ Seven Days
  • Amanda Skehan addressing the council
"We are going to still need police for many of these calls," she said. "Please re-fund our police department."

Councilor Jane Stromberg (P-Ward 8) said she was open to reconsidering her earlier votes on police staffing but wanted any decision to be based on data. Dieng sought to delay a vote until councilors could see a draft of the forthcoming consultant report on department operations.

Dieng's amendment failed. The council then decided to peel off a portion of the resolution that authorized the department to hire two civilian community service liaisons at the Burlington Community Justice Center. The measure passed 8-2, with Dieng and Chip Mason (D-Ward 5) opposed. 

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Derek Brouwer

Derek Brouwer
Bio:
 Derek Brouwer is a news reporter at Seven Days, focusing on law enforcement and courts. He previously worked at the Missoula Independent, a Montana alt-weekly.

Trending

Winooski Cleaner Charged With Scamming COVID-19 Business Relief Program
Three Needs in Burlington Requires Proof of Vaccination
The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 11 to 17
Clean: 'Self-Acceptance' (8/9/21)
Report: ‘Good Old Boy’ Network Has Flourished in the Vermont National Guard
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

On Topic...

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation