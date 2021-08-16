click to enlarge
-
Rabbi Jan Salzman
-
Interior of the synagogue
The Gothic Revival building at 168 Archibald Street in Burlington, listed for sale last week by Pomerleau Real Estate, is not your typical piece of property.
The structure’s maroon brick façade is lined with pointed arch windows and small circular openings known as oculi. A larger oculus, inscribed with a Star of David, is set above the large, white arched doorway.
“The charming and historic synagogue of Ahaveth (sic) Gerim is for sale!” the Pomerleau brochure exclaims. “This property has so much potential and is in an outstanding location! The opportunities are endless!”
The 3,374-square-foot building is listed for $650,000.
click to enlarge
Ahavath
-
Devin Colman
-
The building holds historic and architectural significance
Gerim has both architectural and historic significance, said state architectural historian Devin Colman. The building has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1978, and is also on the Vermont State Register of Historic Places.
In the 1880s, Lithuanian Jews, facing persecution by Russians, settled in the Old North End of Burlington, known at the time as “Little Jerusalem.” After gathering in private homes and commercial lofts to worship, they purchased a former stone cutter’s shed at Hyde and Archibald streets in 1885.
The congregation, Ohavi Zedek, worshipped there until 1952, when they moved to a new building on North Prospect Street. But some members decided to stay at the Archibald Street synagogue and formed their own congregation: Ahavath Gerim.
The building holds a special place in Rabbi Jan Salzman’s heart. She and her husband, Loredo Sola, are part of a small group of Jewish community members hoping to purchase and rehab the deteriorating building for use as both a synagogue and community hub.
“It’s a sanctuary. It’s beautiful inside,” Salzman said. “People have been gathering there since 1885 for prayer and worship. The building holds a lot of that history.”
Salzman, a former assistant rabbi and cantor at Ohavi Zedek Synagogue, began holding services at Ahavath Gerim in 2016, the year she started her own Jewish Renewal congregation, Ruach haMaqom.
For three years, the owners of the synagogue — the Conservative Ahavath Gerim congregation — let Salzman hold gatherings there rent-free, she said. Salzman paid for utilities and services like snow plowing, and the two congregations shared the space; Salzman held several services a month and Ahavath Gerim had just one service a month.
click to enlarge
-
Matthew Roy ©️ Seven Days
-
The synagogue
Shortly before the pandemic, Ahavath Gerim stopped meeting for services. Though it still has a board and owns the synagogue and a small cemetery on Patchen Road in South Burlington, “the congregation is diminishing,” board member Shimmy Cohen said. “To be honest with you, the synagogue is not doing very well financially,” Cohen said in a phone interview. Membership has been dwindling for years and the congregation doesn’t have a spiritual leader, he added.
In 2020, shortly before the pandemic hit, Ahavath Gerim began charging Salzman rent for the building. But COVID-19 meant that Salzman wasn’t able to hold services there. Several months ago, when her lease came up for renewal, Salzman declined to sign on for another year because the building was not meeting her needs, she said. She recently began holding services at the First United Universalist Society of Burlington on Pearl Street.
The synagogue building is in poor condition and requires repairs that architects have told Salzman will cost more than $1,000,000, she said. The infrastructure is crumbling, and it contains lead paint, asbestos and mildew. The building is not compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act, and the main sanctuary has only one door, making it unsafe for fire evacuation, she added.
“It’s a mess,” said Salzman. “You go by there, you can see just from the outside that it needs a lot of love and care.”
Despite that, Salzman isn’t ready to let go of the Archibald Street synagogue just yet. A little over a year ago, Salzman, her husband Sola, and three others who are active in the local Jewish community started meeting under the name the Little Red Brick Synagogue Group, hoping to revitalize the building.
At first, Salzman said, they proposed to the Ahavath Gerim board that they fundraise to renovate the building and turn it into a shared community resource. But board members turned down that recommendation, Salzman said. At that point, the Little Red Synagogue Group decided to try to purchase the building themselves.
Sola said that Ahavath Gerim offered the property to the Little Red Brick Synagogue for $300,000 — less than half of its assessed value — to keep it in the Jewish community. But the owners put a 30-day time limit on that offer, which the Little Red Synagogue Group was unable to meet. Subsequently, Ahavath Gerim listed the property with Pomerleau.
Salzman and Sola said their group is still hopeful they’ll be able to strike a deal with Ahavath Gerim. They are currently putting together a purchase proposal that they will present shortly, said Sola.
If it's accepted, Sola said, the Little Red Synagogue Group would organize a fundraising campaign to restore the building. Sola and Salzman said they hope to keep it as an operating synagogue, but also use it as a multipurpose space for local artists, musicians, and community groups for performances, dinners, and other gatherings.
Ahavath Garim board member Cohen said the board voted unanimously to list the property with Pomerleau because the congregation needs the money to maintain the cemetery they own, across from the larger Hebrew Holy Society Cemetery owned by Ohavi Zedek.
Last summer, 71-year-old Cohen said that he mowed the cemetery's grass himself because the congregation didn’t have money to pay someone to do it.
The congregation has already spent $350,000 on repairs of the building, including replacing the windows and pews, putting wainscoting on the walls, and installing hardwood floors. In order to fund those projects, they sold land adjacent to their cemetery to condo developers and cemetery plots to two other synagogues around 10 years ago.
Cohen said he hopes that the Little Red Synagogue Group, or another entity, will purchase the building and keep it as a synagogue.
“I don’t want to see it become an apartment house,” Cohen said.
Colman, the state architectural historian, said that because Burlington has a zoning ordinance pertaining to historic properties, there would have to be a local review of any proposed changes to the building. Additionally, if a project were proposed that required state or federal funding, there would be a corresponding state or federal review.
Salzman noted that the property houses two structures important in the Jewish faith: an outbuilding called a chevra kadisha
, which is used to cleanse bodies before burial, and a ritual bath called a mikvah
, located in the basement.
In the Pomerleau listing, the chevra kadisha
is referred to as “an additional building on the property offering extra office or storage space.”
“If we should lose this building to somebody who is not a Jewish organization, the Jewish community … will lose the place where we have been preparing bodies for burial for a really long time,” Salzman said.
“One of the most important parts of Judaism is a proper burial,” added Cohen, who serves as a funeral director for Boucher and Pritchard. “Yes, you can wash people at a funeral home… but [using the chevra kadisha
] is the way it should be done. Everything’s kosher. The people that do it are doing it with love.”