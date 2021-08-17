 Days Before Students Arrive, Schools Are Still Looking to Fill Paraeducator Positions | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Education / Labor Days Before Students Arrive, Schools Are Still Looking to Fill Paraeducator Positions

Posted By on Tue, Aug 17, 2021 at 8:27 PM

click to enlarge © JOSEPH MORELLI | DREAMSTIME.COM
  • © Joseph Morelli | Dreamstime.com
Vermont  students will begin a new school year in the coming weeks. But some districts are still looking to hire a large number of paraeducators.

Paraeducators, also called paraprofessionals or instructional assistants, play an important role in providing academic, behavioral and social-emotional support to students.

“Many of the paraeducator positions that we have open are actually tied to individual education plans, so they’re in support of students with disabilities,"
said Lynn Cota, superintendent of Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union.
"The role that they play helps to provide greater access for those students in the classroom."

Last Friday, her district — which serves 1,950 students — was still looking to fill 18 paraeducator positions before the start of school on August 25.

Paraeducators also help monitor lunch and recess and often work in the district’s before- and after-school programs, Cota said. When there is a staff shortage, scheduling and ensuring adequate student supervision “gets exponentially more complex.”

Essex Westford School District, which serves 4,500 students in 10 school buildings, is trying to fill 25 paraeducator positions, director of equity and inclusion Erin Maguire wrote in an email on Friday. Barre Unified Union School District Superintendent Chris Hennessey said this week that he’s still trying to hire between 10 and 15 paraeducators to serve the district’s 2,500 students.

Cota, who became superintendent of Franklin Northeast in 2017, said she’s never had so many open paraeducator positions at this point in the summer.
Last year, there were a substantial number of openings, but Cota said that was somewhat expected because of the pandemic. To be worse off this year is surprising, she said.

Cota likened school districts’ hiring challenge to the labor shortage that’s hit a variety of industries across the state. She said that her subsititute-teacher roster has also taken a hit. Currently, Franklin Northeast has only has 36 substitutes they can call on to fill in at their 11 schools. Pre-pandemic, they had close to 80. Cota said that her district has been advertising for substitute teachers, but has only been able to hire one new one.

Several district leaders said low hourly pay makes the paraeducator positions hard to fill.

Paraeducator contracts are negotiated through collective bargaining, in a process similar to teacher contract talks. According to Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union’s most recent agreement, paraeducators make between $13 and $24.50 per hour based on their education and number of years served. In Essex Westford, paras make between $15.10 and $35.42 per hour. In Barre, paraeducators hired for the 2021-2022 school year will make between $15 and $16.40 an hour.

Hennessey said that while paraeducators’ salaries are low, the job demands have grown. When he started in education, paraeducators typically provided academic support, in small groups or one-on-one, with reading, writing and math skills. But now the staffers often assist children with behavioral issues or physical disabilities.

“I think that combination makes it tricky to find qualified and willing candidates,” Hennessey said.

All three leaders are using new strategies to try to staff up. While many districts turn to SchoolSpring, a job site for educators, Cota said it’s not a place where people who aren't familiar with the educational system would typically look for jobs. She and Hennessey said their districts have posted positions more frequently on Facebook and in local newspapers this summer.

Maguire, of Essex Westford, said few applications came in over the summer despite ads. Staff in her district are trying to reach potential hires by tapping into their professional and personal networks.

Maguire also highlighted the shortage of special-education professionals in Vermont, and said the state recently enacted measures  to address the issue. Several weeks ago, the Vermont Agency of Education created a more flexible approach for people to serve as special educators. School districts can now hire unlicensed educational professionals who have demonstrated their ability to provide high-quality special education services, using a temporary waiver process.

Hennessey said his district’s special education staff have been meeting with principals to come up with a contingency plan if they can’t fill the para positions.

“We’re kind of in a mode where we’re having to triage,” he said. “But regardless of what our hiring situation is, the kiddos are starting August 30 and the teams have to be ready… It is going to require teams to have to spread themselves more thin than we would like and they would like.”

Cota said her district will look at combining positions and shifting staff around to make sure students are getting the services they are legally required to receive.

Maguire said Essex Westford is working on school start plans that would account for being understaffed.

“My goal is to ensure that all students will have services to be able to be at school and be successful in their first few weeks,” Maguire wrote. “It is going to take a great deal of flexibility, creativity and agility of the system.”

Tags: , , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Alison Novak

Alison Novak
kidsvt.com/author/alison-novak
Bio:
 Alison is the former managing editor at Kids VT, Seven Days' parenting publication and writes about education for Seven Days.

Trending

Progressive Joe Magee Wins Burlington Council Seat in Special Election
Despite Rising Case Counts, Vermont Officials Stay the Course
Peru Meets Cape Cod at Esmeralda's Earth-Oven Feast in Andover
A Lincoln Family Has a Peachy Summer Job With Paradise Fruit
Business Leaders Press the White House to Let Canadians Cross the Border
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

On Topic...

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation