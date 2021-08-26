click to enlarge Vermont Department of Corrections

Northern State Correctional Facility

A total of nine corrections employees who work at four different facilities have tested positive for COVID-19 recently. And seven inmates currently have confirmed infections: two at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans, one at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury, and four at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.

Everyone at Northern State Correctional Facility is scheduled to be tested again on Friday.