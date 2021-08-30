 More Than 20 People Test Positive for COVID-19 at Newport Prison | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Monday, August 30, 2021

Health / News More Than 20 People Test Positive for COVID-19 at Newport Prison

Posted By on Mon, Aug 30, 2021 at 1:08 PM

click to enlarge Northern State Correctional Facility - VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS
  • Vermont Department of Corrections
  • Northern State Correctional Facility
Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport is the site of an apparent COVID-19 outbreak after testing on Friday turned up an additional 21 infections among prisoners. 

The Vermont Department of Corrections has not officially deemed the situation an "outbreak" pending results from more testing on Monday, a spokesperson said. But a majority of the new cases were found in a unit where four other infections were recently discovered.

That unit, which currently houses 71 people, is now being treated as a "surge unit," meaning anyone who becomes positive will not be sent elsewhere to isolate. Everyone confined in the unit is either infected or has been deemed a close contact of someone who is, spokesperson Rachel Feldman said.

The prison now has at least 32 cases: 25 among incarcerated people and seven among employees.

The first infection was identified in an employee on August 18. Another employee tested positive on August 21.

Eight other employees were identified as close contacts of the second case, the department previously said. Five stayed home to quarantine while three continued to work.

Feldman said the decision for three of the employees to continue working complied with Vermont Department of Health guidelines. Those employees have not since tested positive.

"The decision on whether or not someone must quarantine is based on a person’s use of PPE [personal protective equipment], exposure, and vaccination status," she wrote in an email. "We are not putting the safety of our staff, the population, or our facilities at risk in order to mitigate staffing shortages."

Because no incarcerated people were identified as close contacts of the initial employee cases, the prison ended a temporary full lockdown and returned to less-restrictive operations.
Related Vermont Prisons Mandate Masks As Virus Cases Rise
Northern State Correctional Facility
Vermont Prisons Mandate Masks As Virus Cases Rise
By Derek Brouwer
Off Message
Over the next several days, some prisoners in the unit where one of the infected staffers worked began showing symptoms. By Friday, four had tested positive. By Monday, following building-wide testing, another 17 had tested positive.

That round of testing turned up four cases in other areas of the prison as well. The facility is now back in full lockdown.

Last week, as cases emerged in five of the state's six prisons, the Department of Corrections reimposed a mask mandate and suspended outside visits to prisons with active cases. The department was also finalizing the terms of a vaccine mandate for employees as of last week.  

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Derek Brouwer

Derek Brouwer
Bio:
 Derek Brouwer is a news reporter at Seven Days, focusing on law enforcement and courts. He previously worked at the Missoula Independent, a Montana alt-weekly.
  |  

Trending

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

On Topic...

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation