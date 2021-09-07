Because Vermont is no longer under a state of emergency, Gov. Scott has said he is unable to require schools to comply with the state's COVID-19 guidance. That means local districts are free to make their own rules. Canaan, a rural district bordering Canada and New Hampshire that is comprised of just one school, is the sole district in the state currently not requiring students and staff to wear masks.

Bonesteel said that last year there was "an incredible collaboration" between her school district and the Vermont Department of Health. District employees had cellphone numbers of health department staffers and got an immediate response when they called for guidance on how to handle positive cases. Last week, she said she had trouble getting someone from the Health Department on the phone to support the district with its COVID response.



It wasn't until Saturday morning that she talked to someone from the department, who told her she should have required all students who rode a bus to a sports game with an infected student to quarantine. At that point, it was too late to follow that guidance.



"This year, I think we're being expected to be the public health experts in every situation," Bonesteel said. "There's new rules of this game that we're not sure of... We need immediate responses. We can't wait five days... That just adds fuel to the anxiety fire."









Bonesteel and Ricca both said that they will follow CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics recommendations — not state guidance — which means all students and staff in their districts will wear masks until further notice. The superintendents said that overall mask compliance in their schools has been good. But other school officials, including those in Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union and Missisquoi Valley School District, have received pushback from parents who believe their children shouldn't have to wear masks. "There are many different beliefs in our state... and just because I'm not getting fire for my mask mandate, I know other people are, significantly so, and the vitriol being thrown at them right now is not fair," Bonesteel said. "I think a universal mandate would help that situation."