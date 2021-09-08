 Vermont Solar Energy Company iSun Acquires SunCommon | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Business / Energy / News Vermont Solar Energy Company iSun Acquires SunCommon

Posted By on Wed, Sep 8, 2021 at 5:06 PM

click to enlarge Solar arrays - DREAMSTIME
  • Dreamstime
  • Solar arrays
Two of the largest solar companies in Vermont are combining as part of a plan for regional growth. On Wednesday, the South Burlington-based iSun announced that it would acquire SunCommon, of Waterbury, for $40 million.

SunCommon is the state's largest provider of residential and commercial solar energy systems. iSun is the largest industrial and utility-scale solar business, according to the companies.

"This is a great day for SunCommon, our employees, customers and investors,” SunCommon co-president James Moore said in a press release.

Earlier this year, iSun was acquired by The Peck Company, one of only a handful of a publicly traded Vermont companies. Peck took on the iSun name as part of the all-stock transaction.

The company has sought chances to acquire other solar businesses since being listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange in 2019. The deal with SunCommon is part of iSun's plan to gain a residential and commercial solar footprint along the East Coast.

"By serving every individual solar sector, all iSun’s customers will benefit from our shared services and economy of scale," iSun chairman and CEO Jeff Peck said in a call with investors last month.

The deal will include $22.5 million in cash plus $17.5 million in stock. Of that, $2.5 million will go directly to SunCommon employees, the companies said. iSun is also setting up a stock ownership plan for all employees.
Related Solar Flares: Call to Double Vermont's Renewable Energy Capacity Ignites Debate
Norwich Solar workers installing a new PV system on a business in White River Junction last week
Solar Flares: Call to Double Vermont's Renewable Energy Capacity Ignites Debate
By Kevin McCallum
Politics
The companies expect to save more than $1 million next year by combining software and other services.

SunCommon formed in 2012, spun off from a pilot program created by the Vermont Public Interest Research Group, where its co-presidents, Moore and Duane Peterson, worked. The company has since grown to roughly 200 employees and added operations in New York State.

The company will keep its leadership, staffing, facilities and brand, Peterson said in an email Wednesday.  The combined company will have 350 employees.

"We have long respected SunCommon for their ability to provide customer-centric solutions to the climate crisis," Peck said in Wednesday's release, "as well as their deep commitment to people, the planet, and the communities they serve."

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Derek Brouwer

Derek Brouwer
Bio:
 Derek Brouwer is a news reporter at Seven Days, focusing on law enforcement and courts. He previously worked at the Missoula Independent, a Montana alt-weekly.
  |  

Trending

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

On Topic...

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation