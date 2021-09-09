click to enlarge File: Matthew Thorsen ©️ Seven Days

Gene Richards

Sheila Edwards, who worked at BTV for 17 years, said in the filing that Richards “engaged in a pattern of bullying and created a hostile work environment,” would “often use foul language towards her” and “regularly attempted to intimidate and humiliate [her] in front of other employees and customers.”





"I can confirm the Mayor had no awareness that the superior court filing from this former employee contained this allegation against Mr. Richards," Sheehan wrote.

click to enlarge Courtney Lamdin ©️ Seven Days

Mayor Miro Weinberger on Thursday

On June 7, Weinberger recommended to the council that Richards and other department heads be reappointed for another one-year term. Councilors unanimously approved the slate.

Another complaint Edwards had filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Office was dismissed on June 14, according to records provided to Seven Days.



