As Seven Days reported in January 2018, "No laws or statewide policies in Vermont govern when to interview law enforcement officers who have discharged their weapons in the line of duty. Individual departments decide."





Rutland City police "State police detectives expect to conclude their work on the investigation in the coming weeks and turn over the matter to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the Bennington County State’s Attorney’s Office for independent reviews of Officer Rose’s use of deadly force," Thursday's statement said.Rutland City police shot a man dead in October 2019 after he shot at the police department building, led officers on a chase and then fired at officers.

"The Rutland City and Rutland Town police departments also were responding to the situation," state police said in August. "At about the time of the crash, Cpl. Rose became involved in the police response."Mansilla ran from the crash scene and Rose chased after him, eventually into the McDonald's, state police said.An autopsy found that Mansilla died of gunshot wounds to the chest. The manner of death was "homicide — shot by other person (law enforcement)," state police said.