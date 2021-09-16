click to enlarge The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images

A family of Afghan refugees in Turkey last month

Vermont is one of 46 states that will be destinations for some of the Afghan refugees evacuated as the U.S. military withdrew from Afghanistan and the Taliban resurged. New Hampshire and Maine will both welcome 100 Afghans as well, according to the Associated Press . California will take 5,200 people, the most of any state.





The State Department this week also gave the green light to a new refugee resettlement office in Brattleboro, to be run by the Ethiopian Community Development Council, an agency that works with refugees around the world. ECDC will submit its own proposal to the State Department and hopes to welcome an additional 25 Afghans to Brattleboro in the coming months. State refugee office director Tracy Dolan, who assumed that role on August 30 after working as the Vermont Department of Health's deputy commissioner, said in the release that the approval "is a wonderful opportunity for Vermont’s communities and for our businesses who are very interested in expanding our workforce and filling our job vacancies.”The Vermont chapter of USCRI, a national nonprofit resettlement agency, will work with the State Refugee Office, part of the Vermont Agency of Human Services, along with schools, employers, landlords, and health and social service programs to welcome the Afghans. Before arriving in Vermont, refugees will receive work authorization and complete medical and security screenings. In recent weeks, USCRI Vermont has put out the call for volunteers on Facebook and has said that "an enormous number of Vermonters" have contacted them asking how they can help Afghan families.According to a report posted on USCRI's website this month, many of the Afghans evacuated from Kabul will enter the U.S. under "humanitarian parole," which is granted when there are "urgent humanitarian reasons." Between 1975 and 1979, the U.S. accepted around 170,000 Vietnamese refugees as humanitarian parolees. Afghans will be eligible for that status for two years, which will allow them to work in the U.S., but does not qualify them for federal benefits such as Temporary Assistance for Needy Families or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.The State Department this week also gave the green light to a new refugee resettlement office in Brattleboro, to be run by the Ethiopian Community Development Council, an agency that works with refugees around the world. ECDC will submit its own proposal to the State Department and hopes to welcome an additional 25 Afghans to Brattleboro in the coming months.

Vermont will become the new home for dozens of displaced Afghans in the coming weeks, Gov. Phil Scott's office announced on Thursday. The U.S. State Department notified state officials this week that the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants (USCRI) has been approved to welcome up to 100 refugees from Afghanistan to the state.In August, Scott sent a letter to the State Department expressing his desire to resettle Afghans in Vermont. He said in Thursday's release that the U.S. has "a moral obligation to help the people of Afghanistan, who did so much to help us in the War on Terror." Welcoming refugees "also strengthens communities, schools, our workforce, culture and economy," Scott wrote.