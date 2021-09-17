 Vermont's COVID-19 Outlook Is Uncertain, Top Official Says | Off Message

Off Message

Friday, September 17, 2021

Vermont's COVID-19 Outlook Is Uncertain, Top Official Says

Posted By on Fri, Sep 17, 2021 at 6:04 PM

click to enlarge A health care worker preparing a dose of COVID-19 vaccine - COURTESY OF RYAN MERCER / UVM MEDICAL CENTER
  • Courtesy of Ryan Mercer / UVM Medical Center
  • A health care worker preparing a dose of COVID-19 vaccine
The Vermont Health Department has reported relatively high COVID-19 case numbers this week, including 314 daily cases on Thursday — a number that, if confirmed, would be a record. It reported 219 daily cases on Friday.

But there are too many variables to know what those numbers say about coming days and weeks, said state Finance Commissioner Mike Pieciak, Vermont’s chief COVID-19 modeler.

The recent counts themselves are in question; the state Health Department reported a technical glitch that led to delays in test reporting dating back to September 9. And the number of tests Vermonters have undergone has soared in recent days and weeks, Pieciak said Friday. That raises the likelihood that the Department of Health will continue to receive additional positive test results from prior days.

But for now, Pieciak said, it’s too early to predict whether Vermont’s COVID-19 infection rate will decline, remain stable, or rise.

Officials reported Tuesday that the case rate had dropped slightly the week before. But the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which produces modeling intended to shed some light on COVID-19 rate outlooks, shows a variety of potential outcomes for Vermont over the next days and weeks, from a rapid case rise to a rapid decline, he said.
click to enlarge The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 case models for Vermont show a variety of potential outcomes. - VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF FINANCIAL REGULATION
  • Vermont Department of Financial Regulation
  • The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 case models for Vermont show a variety of potential outcomes.
“Unfortunately, we just don’t know,” Pieciak said.

Vermont’s situation has been dynamic for most of the summer. Public health officials have identified Labor Day Weekend, almost two weeks ago, as a time when people got together, which was likely to drive up case numbers. Schools went back into session in the beginning of September, bringing people together indoors — another risk factor.
The state's outlook was so bright in June that Gov. Phil Scott let the longstanding state of emergency expire, and officials urged Vermonters to get out and enjoy social activities they hadn’t been able to experience in more than a year.

But cases of the Delta variant started rising in mid-July in Vermont. At that time, Vermont officials said the variant’s case numbers had increased rapidly in other states and then dropped rapidly about seven to nine weeks after the first cases were reported. At the time, they said Vermont might experience a similar trajectory.  Now, Vermont is “at nine to 10 weeks of this, so you’d think it would be around now that you’d start to see some improvement,” said Pieciak.

There are a couple of reasons why Vermont might have a different experience with the Delta surge than other states, Pieciak said. One is the state's very high vaccination rates — the highest in the country for most of the pandemic. Places that were hit hard by that surge in July include Missouri, Arkansas, and Louisiana, all of which have relatively low vaccination rates.

"That could have made the Delta wave more of a slow burn here," Pieciak said. 

State officials hope watching neighboring states closely, as they have through the pandemic, will shed more light on what to expect in Vermont. Maine is seeing very high case numbers this week. The state reported that 200 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, 34 of them on ventilators. Vermont, with about half the population of Maine, on Friday reported 41 hospitalized, with 12 in intensive care.

Nearly 78 percent of Vermonters age 12 and over have completed vaccination; that number is 73 percent in Maine and 70 in New Hampshire. 

Maine’s hospitalizations are approaching the highest number seen at any time during the pandemic, Pieciak said. New Hampshire, which also has about twice Vermont’s population, reported it has 126 people hospitalized.

“That’s another point of caution,” he said. “We’d like to see our cases going down in Vermont, and we’d like to see that happening regionally as well, because it gives us confidence there’s a broader trend.”

Vermont’s seven-day test positivity rate is 3 percent. On Friday, Maine and New Hampshire both reported test positivity rates of 5 percent.

Anne Wallace Allen

Anne Wallace Allen
Bio:
 Anne Wallace Allen covers breaking news and business stories for Seven Days. She was the editor at the Idaho Business Review and a reporter for VTDigger and the Associated Press in Montpelier.

