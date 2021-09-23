

In an email Thursday, Vermont Health Department spokesperson Katie Warchut said the cases in Newport have been classified as an outbreak, which means there are three or more cases with known connections in the educational setting. The Derby situation, which involves more cases and is more complex, is still under investigation, "but there appear to be multiple clusters of cases that are linked at this time," Warchut wrote.

"We recognize there is a high demand for testing right now and there are certain parts of the state that have more limited options," Warchut said. "We continue to work to ensure Vermonters have the access they need to testing, both through the Health Department, pharmacies and other health care partners. Particularly in schools, we are working with the Agency of Education on piloting the use of take home PCR tests in some school districts as well, with the goal of expanding it in the future."



North Country Supervisory Union is not one of the districts piloting the take-home testing program.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Stacey Urbin ©️ Seven Days

Backpacks filled with food for Derby families

In addition to academics, the school is also trying to make sure families are connected with other resources. Parents can pick up lunches at the school, and meals and groceries are being delivered to families in need, school counselor Cyr said.



The school is not able to offer childcare, but Urbin said families are finding ways to get by. “I think parents are making it work with their neighbors, or taking time off work,” said Urbin. “There’s definitely some hardship there.”



