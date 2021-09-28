 Vermont Eyes Tests, Not Quarantines, to Manage Students' Exposure to COVID-19 | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Health / News Vermont Eyes Tests, Not Quarantines, to Manage Students' Exposure to COVID-19

Posted By on Tue, Sep 28, 2021 at 3:12 PM

click to enlarge Artist's rendition of the virus - © CHINNASORN PANGCHAROEN | DREAMSTIME
  • © Chinnasorn Pangcharoen | Dreamstime
  • Artist's rendition of the virus
The state is eyeing a major expansion of testing in K-12 schools as a way to reduce the number of students who must miss class to quarantine because of a possible COVID-19 exposure.

One of the programs, dubbed "test to stay," would provide a new option for unvaccinated students who had close contact with a person with COVID-19. Instead of quarantining for up to 14 days, these students would be offered rapid tests each day before entering school, until seven days after their last known exposure.

A similar program is in use in Massachusetts, Education Secretary Dan French said at the governor's weekly COVID-19 press briefing.

The state is still working out the logistics, French said, but he hopes to roll it out within the next several weeks. The Vermont Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics said Tuesday that its members were collaborating with state officials on the program's design.

School testing clinics are also in the works, as is a pilot take-home COVID-19 test program.

The state already funds weekly surveillance testing for schools, though many have not yet started their regimens, as they are overwhelmed by contact tracing work caused by the high prevalence of the Delta variant. Officials pitched the testing campaign as a preventative step that would lower the burden of contact tracing by avoiding school transmission. Last week, they urged schools with high vaccination rates to cease their contact tracing efforts.
Related Contact Tracing Lags as Delta Spreads Faster Than Vermont Can Staff Up
Contact Tracing Lags as Delta Spreads Faster Than Vermont Can Staff Up
By Derek Brouwer
Health Care
The "test to stay" program is "going to be challenging to implement," French said, "but I think this is going to be the solution that really enables a lot more students to stay in the classroom, so we have to try to do the best we can."

Last week nearly 150 people were in K-12 schools during their so-called infectious period that begins 48 hours before they tested positive, according to the Vermont Health Department. Many more are asked to quarantine each week due to close contact with a positive case.

"This is valuable classroom time that's lost," Gov. Phil Scott said.

Booster shots begin

Slightly more than 2,000 eligible Vermonters have signed up for COVID-19 booster shots since the state opened registration to people 75 and older, Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said.
Related Older Vermonters Can Sign Up for Pfizer Vaccine Booster Shot
A health care worker preparing a dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Older Vermonters Can Sign Up for Pfizer Vaccine Booster Shot
By Sasha Goldstein
Off Message
Booster shots are only available for people who had the Pfizer vaccine more than six months ago; boosters for those who had Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shots have not yet been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Those age 70 to 74 may begin scheduling appointments on Wednesday. Registration expands on Friday, October 1, to include people 65 and up, as well as those with high-risk health conditions, those who work in environments with elevated risk of COVID transmission, and those who live in congregate settings.

The state is taking a broad approach to the frontline worker category. Smith said people who work indoors where they are exposed to the public or fellow workers would be eligible October 1 if they had the Pfizer vaccine more than six months ago.

There are more than 70 vaccine clinics operating around the state that can administer first, second and booster doses, Smith said.

Case rates remain steady but elevated

Vermont recorded 1,448 cases last week — slightly fewer than the previous week and in line with regional trends, according to the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation.

But case rates remain elevated across the state, and especially in the Northeast Kingdom, which saw its rate more than double during September. Orleans County has the highest rate of any Vermont county, with nearly all new cases tied to community spread.
Related Orleans County Schools Shift to Remote Learning Due to COVID-19 Clusters
Derby Elementary School
Orleans County Schools Shift to Remote Learning Due to COVID-19 Clusters
By Alison Novak
Off Message
The 14-day average for new case rates among unvaccinated residents is more than four times as high as that for vaccinated residents. The hospitalization rate is three times higher for unvaccinated cases than vaccinated ones.

There are active outbreaks at 11 long-term care facilities totaling 177 infections, according to the Health Department. While the rate of death in long-term care facilities has decreased significantly due to the COVID-19 vaccine, residents remain among the most vulnerable to the Delta variant, Health Commissioner Mark Levine said. They accounted for at least 30 percent of Vermont COVID-19 deaths between July 1 and September 8, he said.

Thirty-three people have died from COVID-19 in Vermont so far this month, making September the deadliest month of the pandemic since January, and nearly as deadly as the first wave in spring 2020, which killed 42 Vermonters over a four-month period. 

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Derek Brouwer

Derek Brouwer
Bio:
 Derek Brouwer is a news reporter at Seven Days, focusing on law enforcement and courts. He previously worked at the Missoula Independent, a Montana alt-weekly.
  |  

Trending

Board Approves Proposal for Grand Isle Ferry Maintenance Facility
What Doth Life Festival Returns to Windsor
Nonprofits Pledge to Use Millions to Diversify Farm Ownership in Vermont
YouTube Bans Chelsea Green Author Joseph Mercola in Anti-Vaccine Crackdown
Rutland City Cops Have Shot Three People in Two Years — and They Don’t Wear Body Cameras
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

On Topic...

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation