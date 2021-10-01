 Consultant Changes Burlington Police Assessment After Requests From Mayor, Chief | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Friday, October 1, 2021

Burlington / Law Enforcement Consultant Changes Burlington Police Assessment After Requests From Mayor, Chief

Posted By on Fri, Oct 1, 2021 at 10:59 PM

click to enlarge Mayor Miro Weinberger and acting Chief Jon Murad - FILE: LUKE AWTRY
  • File: Luke Awtry
  • Mayor Miro Weinberger and acting Chief Jon Murad
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger convinced an independent consultant to make several changes to its report on the city’s police force before the document was publicly released Friday, including a recommendation to hike the department's roster cap.

The draft version of CNA’s report recommended the city have between 76 and 83 deployable officers, including those assigned to the Burlington International Airport. The final version, however, considers airport staffing separately.  It recommends a force of between 72 and 75 deployable officers, with a roster of 77 to 80 “to account for naturally occurring attrition.”

For Weinberger, the final report validates his push to hire more officers after the Progressive-led city council voted last summer to cut the force by 30 percent through attrition. The council has twice rejected requests to raise the cap.

“I actually see the report as very affirming of the administration's positions on the major debates of the last year,” Weinberger said Friday. “It's quite clear that this report is recommending an increase in the officer cap to somewhere between 85 and 88.”

The report does say that the cap could be as high as 88 if the department continues to use eight officers at the airport. But the document also says that the staffing level at BTV can shrink if Burlington police keep the airport beat. Those officers “should not be factored into the overall staffing headcount,” the report said, because they can’t respond to calls away from the airport.

As Seven Days reported earlier this month, the CNA draft said four officers should be assigned to the airport, the minimum number written into the city's current contract with the Burlington Police Officers’ Association. The final version suggests that there could be fewer officers at BTV, noting that the airport headcount was “inappropriately negotiated” into the union contract.

Law enforcement at BTV, CNA wrote, “should be a distinct operational decision with dedicated officers negotiated annually” with the airport, not the police union.
Related Burlington’s Contract With its Police Union Hampers Reform, Report Finds
Burlington’s Contract With its Police Union Hampers Reform, Report Finds
By Courtney Lamdin
Crime
While the union contract gives Burlington cops exclusive rights to police the airport, the report says, the city could choose to hire another agency. If the city does decide to keep Burlington cops at BTV — an arrangement Weinberger said he supports — it could consider reducing the number of officers assigned there, the report says.

Burlington airport officials told researchers that “BPD could perhaps reduce officers from 8 down to 7 or 6 if needed” if the department keeps its current 10-hour shift. CNA has suggested a 12-hour shift for officers, which could allow for a “possible reduction” in staffing numbers.

A former airport commissioner, Weinberger said the city has already explored airport staffing, which is dictated by federal regulations. Still, he said he’s open to discussing the issue further, along with CNA’s other 148 recommendations.

"They are raising the possibility ... that maybe there is a way to do it with one or two less officers. The impact of that, if that's accurate, would be the airport would spend a little bit less money paying for those officers," Weinberger said. "Then the cap could come down by one or two,  but it really is a separate conversation."

Councilor Zoraya Hightower (P-Ward 1) served on a joint committee of councilors and police commissioners that hired CNA. To her, the report recommended that there should be no more than four officers at the airport, which would give a combined officer headcount of between 81 and 84.

Hightower conceded that councilors may have “overshot the reduction” when capping the department at 74. But she said that vote led to discussions about public safety alternatives, such as hiring unarmed civilians to respond to non-emergency calls and to help residents experiencing mental health crises — two things CNA researchers supported in their report.
Related Burlington Councilors Reject Plea to Boost Police Ranks Despite Dire Claims
Councilor Ali Dieng
Burlington Councilors Reject Plea to Boost Police Ranks Despite Dire Claims
By Derek Brouwer
Off Message
“I think the only thing we can do is try to move forward together a little bit more collectively,” Hightower said.

Her colleague, City Council President Max Tracy (P-Ward 2), was less enthusiastic. He said he doesn’t think the report validates Weinberger’s position on police reform, which Tracy characterized as being too focused on the police cap. The council president said he looks forward to discussing the report’s other recommendations, which include bolstering civilian oversight and addressing racial disparities in policing, the latter of which “continues to not get enough attention.”

“We need to look at our public safety system and changes to that system holistically and not necessarily look at this cap issue as we have been looking at it in isolation,” Tracy added.

Tracy also said Weinberger and Murad shouldn’t have sought to change the report before it was made public. “They should have let CNA make their recommendations, and if they have a critique of those recommendations, to do so after it's publicly released,” he said.
Related All Eyes Are on a Consultant Reviewing Burlington’s Police Department
All Eyes Are on a Consultant Reviewing Burlington’s Police Department
By Courtney Lamdin
Crime
Weinberger’s four-page letter to CNA asked for more than a dozen “clarifications,” ranging from a request to fix a section that mistakenly referred to Burlington, N.C., to one that asked for a more robust analysis of police oversight options.

Regarding police staffing, Weinberger said the cap should be raised to account for officers on medical or military leave, and the time it takes to fill vacancies. The actual department headcount, the mayor wrote, has historically been “between 5 and 6 officers lower than the authorized cap," which means the cap should be higher "to achieve the recommended range.”

CNA took that suggestion but wasn’t willing to make other changes without additional compensation. The team estimated that Weinberger’s requests would take 200 more hours of work, for which consultants would need to be paid an additional $40,150. The original contract was worth $100,000.

That estimate didn’t include the work needed to respond to clarifications Murad requested in a 19-page letter of his own that he sent to CNA on September 21.

Murad questioned CNA’s staffing analysis, including its recommendation that the department switch from 10- to 12-hour shifts. In response, CNA wrote that while Murad "may disagree with some of the analyses," it stands by its findings.

Murad's letter also apologizes for “not properly and promptly ” sharing several documents that the CNA team had requested for its review, including traffic data and information about officer training protocols. The letter, however, does not explain why he didn't provide them on time.

Murad also asked for a spelling change on page 109 of the report.

"'Creamy with a Cop,'" Murad wrote. "In Vermont it’s spelled 'creemee' and it may be silly but getting it right is honestly a big deal to Vermonters." 

CNA, which is based in Virginia, made the change in its final report.

Correction, October 2, 2021: An earlier version of this story misinterpreted the consultants' recommendations for airport staffing. It has also been updated to clarify the overall staffing recommendations in the report.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Courtney Lamdin

Courtney Lamdin
Bio:
 Courtney Lamdin is a news reporter at Seven Days; she covers Burlington. She was previously executive editor of the Milton Independent, Colchester Sun and Essex Reporter.

Trending

Board Approves Proposal for Grand Isle Ferry Maintenance Facility
What Doth Life Festival Returns to Windsor
Nonprofits Pledge to Use Millions to Diversify Farm Ownership in Vermont
YouTube Bans Chelsea Green Author Joseph Mercola in Anti-Vaccine Crackdown
'Sprawl Repair': Berlin Maps Out a Long Path to Creating a Town Center
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

On Topic...

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation