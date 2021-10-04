Kaylee Mckenzie was eating lunch in the cafeteria at Bellows Free Academy St. Albans on September 17 when she received a notification on her phone that someone wanted to AirDrop her an image.





The message was coming from an iPhone with no name attached. Kaylee accepted, and a racist meme popped up on her screen. It showed a photograph of three hooded Ku Klux Klan members with the words, “3 K’s a day keeps the n—-ers away.”





Kaylee, whose mother is white and father is Black, deleted the image. But a friend and an older sister, who she immediately asked for advice, told her it sounded like a hate crime and that she should report it.



After recovering the image, Kaylee did — but the perpetrator still hasn't been caught. Now two weeks after the traumatic incident, Kaylee and her mother, Heather Mckenzie, say the school mishandled the investigation and didn't provide the high school senior the support she needed in the aftermath.



