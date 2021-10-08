 Scott Appoints New Vermont Corrections Commissioner | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Friday, October 8, 2021

Law Enforcement / Statehouse Scott Appoints New Vermont Corrections Commissioner

Posted By on Fri, Oct 8, 2021 at 11:30 PM

Northern State Correctional Facility - VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS
  • Vermont Department of Corrections
  • Northern State Correctional Facility
Gov. Phil Scott has appointed a Central Intelligence Agency official with no apparent experience in corrections to oversee Vermont’s prison system.

Mike Smith, secretary of the Vermont Agency of Human Services, announced Friday that Scott had selected Nick J. Deml as the commissioner of the Department of Corrections.

“Nick is an accomplished and experienced administrator, advisor, and attorney,” Scott said in a release. “We are fortunate to attract leaders with such skill and experience to our state, and I look forward to working with him.”

Since 2014, Deml has served in various CIA positions. Before that, he worked in the U.S. Senate from 2011 to 2014 as national security and foreign policy aide for the Office of the Assistant Majority Leader. He also worked as an aide on the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Human Rights.

“I want to thank Governor Scott for this opportunity,” Deml said in a release. “I look forward to joining the Department and working alongside so many dedicated Vermont DOC staff.”

Deml takes over for interim Commissioner Jim Baker, who took the helm at DOC in January 2020 after then-commissioner Michael Touchette resigned following publication of a Seven Days exposé. The paper detailed allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct, retaliation and staff drug use at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility, the state’s only women’s prison.

After a 30-year career at the Vermont State Police, Baker had become known as the go-to-guy for straightening out dysfunctional organizations, including the Vermont Police Academy in 2010.  He was made chief in 2012 of a Rutland Police Department facing accusations of racism and misconduct.

As head of DOC, he has faced significant challenges, including a COVID-19 outbreak among Vermont prisoners housed in Mississippi; the death of a prisoner that revealed significant failures within the prison medical system; and deep discontent among overworked prison staff.

Smith thanked Baker for sticking with an assignment that was originally supposed to last 90 days.

“His leadership and gravitas have been critical during an incredibly difficult period,” Smith said. “He has also led and driven significant cultural and operational changes within the Vermont DOC.”

Deml graduated from Southern Illinois University in 2008 with a degree in political science and received his juris doctorate from Marquette University law School in 2011 before going to work as an aide in the U.S. Senate.

He starts as commissioner on November 1.

Tags: , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Kevin McCallum

Kevin McCallum
Bio:
 Kevin McCallum is a political reporter at Seven Days, covering the Statehouse and state government. He previously was a reporter at The Press Democrat in Santa Rosa, Calif.
  |  

Trending

Burlington-SoBu Volleyball Game Called Off After Racial Harassment From Stands
Woman Speaks Out Ahead of Her Rapist's Release From Prison
Small Boat Exchange Is Sold to Its Two Employees
Top Scott Administration Official Retiring After 40-Year Career
Vermont Highlights Tools to Help Schedule Doctor Appointments More Quickly
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

On Topic...

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation