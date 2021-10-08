 Small Boat Exchange Is Sold to Its Two Employees | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Friday, October 8, 2021

Business Small Boat Exchange Is Sold to Its Two Employees

Posted By on Fri, Oct 8, 2021 at 4:40 PM

click to enlarge Small Boat Exchange - SMALL BOAT EXCHANGE
  • Small Boat Exchange
  • Small Boat Exchange
The Small Boat Exchange, a venerable Lake Champlain business that has turned over thousands of boats through the years, was sold Friday to its two employees.

New owners Stephen Buckner and Drew Moll said they plan to expand the Shelburne business, which includes a showroom, a service area and about 175 boats  a mile from the Shelburne boat launch.

They’re going to call on John Freeman, who started the business in 1984, if they need advice.

“John has been really helpful to us; he really wants us to succeed,” said Moll, 30, who has worked at the company on weekends for about four years. Buckner, 32, has worked there full-time for seven years.

Freeman, 66, said he started thinking about retiring about two years ago. He wants to buy an old fishing boat, fix it up, and do some travel by water.

“I’ve always wanted to do the rivers in Europe, and I’d love to spend a year in the Mediterranean,” Freeman said. His wife is on board with that plan, at least for short stints.

“That’s the dream while I am still hale and hearty.”
Related Bottom Lines: Vermont Businesses Sweat Out the Pandemic
Perry Armstrong (left) and Peter Martel
Bottom Lines: Vermont Businesses Sweat Out the Pandemic
By Chelsea Edgar, Colin Flanders, Margaret Grayson, Melissa Pasanen and Ken Picard
Business
Though he never put the business up for sale, Freeman said he often heard from people who thought they might want to buy it. But if they had the money, they lacked the boating expertise; if they knew about boats, they didn’t have the money. He wanted to make sure that the buyer could keep serving his longtime customers.

“Being the small boat guys, we get a lot of people involved in boating,” he said. “We’re good at holding peoples’ hands. A lot of them stayed ... and moved on to much bigger boats."
click to enlarge John Freeman - BEAR CIERI ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • Bear Cieri ©️ Seven Days
  • John Freeman

Freeman said the Burlington area’s growing waterfront needs a place that fixes and sells modestly priced watercraft. He estimates 10,000 boats have passed through his hands.

“A lot of the other guys, you have to have $30,000 to walk in the door,” he said. “In our shop, you can have $200 and get a boat.”

In the seven years he’s been working at the exchange, Buckner said, he's seen more young people come into the store. And the rise in paddle-boarding has steered many people toward lake recreation, he said.

“It used to be people in their 60s, and now it’s a lot of people in their mid-30s, 40s,” he said. “Our generation is more about experience.”

Freeman expects to miss spending time in the store. But that doesn't mean he plans to keep dropping by.

“I’m trying to stay out of their hair,” he said.

Tags: , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Anne Wallace Allen

Anne Wallace Allen
Bio:
 Anne Wallace Allen covers breaking news and business stories for Seven Days. She was the editor at the Idaho Business Review and a reporter for VTDigger and the Associated Press in Montpelier.

Trending

Top Scott Administration Official Retiring After 40-Year Career
Vermont Highlights Tools to Help Schedule Doctor Appointments More Quickly
Stuck in Vermont: South Burlington Bus Driver Steve Rexford Is Part of the Team
Montpelier Author Kekla Magoon Named National Book Award Finalist
Kimberly Quinn Overcame a Dark and Turbulent Past to Become Champlain College’s Wizard of Wellness
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

More on Business

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation