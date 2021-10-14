click to enlarge Sasha Goldstein ©️ Seven Days

A notice to vacate Sears Lane

click to enlarge Sasha Goldstein ©️ Seven Days

The Sears Lane encampment

Stephen Marshall, a longtime advocate for the city's unhoused population who formerly camped at Sears Lane, said Weinberger had "resisted political pressure to close the camp" until Thursday. Marshall said residents he spoke with earlier in the day had two primary concerns.



"One is that the five-day window is way too small and completely unreasonable," he said of the time between notice and eviction. "The other is there are a lot of innocent people being hurt by this precipitous decision."



Marshall will meet with campers in the coming days. "My next step is to support whatever it takes to deliver those messages [to the mayor]," he said.