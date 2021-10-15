Walter Medwid, co-founder of the Vermont Wildlife Coalition, said he hopes Herrick reaches out to groups like his that have advocated unsuccessfully for years to restrict unnecessary and inhumane hunting and trapping practices.



Herrick, he said, does not appear to be the kind of “change agent” needed to bring about a more conservation-minded approach to wildlife management that is less beholden to hunting interests.



“All indications suggest that this is the appointment of an insider that’s going to do the governor’s bidding and maintain the status quo," Medwid said, though he stressed he hoped this was not the case.



Brenna Galdenzi, president of Protect Our Wildlife, sounded more receptive to the new commish.



"While we would have preferred to see someone with a background in environmental sciences, we are excited at the opportunity to hit the reset button with someone new," she wrote in a statement. "He appears to have important leadership qualities, which is a huge part of the role. And my dad is a retired firefighter, so we have that in common! We hope to meet with him soon to discuss possible shared areas of interest."





Audubon Vermont and Vermont Natural Resources Council issued a press release thanking Scott for the appointment



"We are optimistic that the Governor’s choice of someone with demonstrated leadership skills in the public sector, and stated commitment to conserving and protecting our wildlife and the places our wildlife need to thrive, will serve Vermont well," the release stated.

