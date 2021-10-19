Vermont Gears Up for a $225 Million Marijuana Market

click to enlarge File: Luke Eastman

"We have sufficient data and reports out there to suggest that Black and Latinx people have been targeted by the war on drugs, both in Vermont and nationally," Pepper said.

"I think that the CCB is moving in a good direction, but it definitely still falls short of equity and accessibility for Vermonters," he said.By statute, the board must collect enough in license fees to pay its annual budget, which could be as much as $2.8 million next year. But to do so would require exorbitant annual fees that could keep people from participating in the industry, the report says.Instead, the board proposes smaller fees: $750 each year for an outdoor operation of up to 1,000 square feet, and $1,000 for nurseries. Large-scale growers, though, would have to pay up to $37,500 for the biggest indoor operations.“Lower fees will invite more applications and licensees, while encouraging participants in the illicit market to join the regulated market,” the board wrote.The board suggests sliding-scale fees for low-income applicants and has a separate proposal for “social equity reductions.” Qualified applicants — people of color or those who have a cannabis-related conviction, according to Pepper — could have their fees waived in year one and get lessening breaks on fees for the following three years.While state statute requires that some cannabis sales and excise taxes be used for certain purposes, the board does recommend that the legislature direct 1 percent or 2 percent of tax revenues to the towns where the sales occurred."Allowing local governments to generate revenue from local businesses will encourage municipalities to opt in to allowing cannabis retailers, improving access for consumers and, in turn, reducing illicit market activity,” the report says.There's more work to do: Other reports on the nascent industry are due November 1. They come as the board prepares for a busy month trying to meet various legislative deadlines before the market launches."We're really going to ramp up our decision-making very soon," Pepper said.