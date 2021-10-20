Updated at 9:39 p.m.

In a statement Thursday night, mayoral spokesperson Samantha Sheehan said that the city was aware of the suit but had yet to be served.



"The City disputes the substance and supporting statements of the appeal and at the appropriate time and manner will reply through counsel," she wrote.

click to enlarge File: Courtney Lamdin ©️ Seven Days

Mayor Miro Weinberger (left) and attorney Pietro Lynn at the hearing

Weinberger, meanwhile, "knowingly and intentionally damaged Richards' reputation" during the termination hearing, the suit alleges.



The suit also says that the mayor privately told Richards on August 27 to resign because "he was hurting 'the party' and 'the Administration' and that [Weinberger] would embarrass Richards and ruin him if he did not resign."

"The Mayor stands by his decision to seek termination, which was considered and delivered by the City Council," mayoral spokesperson Sheehan wrote in her statement. "This most recent action by Mr. Richards further confirms that he believes himself to be above accountability and immune to the consequences of his behavior. It marks his apology to the public as hollow."