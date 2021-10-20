Daria Bishop ©️ Seven Days

Winooski soccer players at a game on September 28





The Chittenden County State's Attorney's Office is deciding whether to charge the student. The Winooski Police Department sent the prosecutors' office a report on October 11 that found probable cause that the 19-year-old player committed what would be a misdemeanor offense.







The Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union, which includes Enosburg Falls High School, said on Monday that its two-and-half-week investigation into the matter found no evidence to substantiate the allegations of racial abuse. But superintendent Lynn Cota said she considers the investigation incomplete because Winooski student athletes declined to answer questions, and the Winooski School District did not share its investigatory notes.



A Winooski district spokesperson said officials provided Enosburg investigators with “specific information” about the racial abuse, but administrators did not allow students to be interviewed, based on legal advice.



Meanwhile, the parent of a student who was allegedly head-butted called police in Winooski after the game to report what had happened — prompting a criminal investigation.



Bob Johnson, who has spent 19 years at the VPA and now serves as its associate executive director, said he had never heard of a Vermont student athlete facing criminal charges for violent behavior against another player during a game.



"It's a very rare occurrence," Johnson said Wednesday.



South Burlington athletic director Mike Jabour, who played high school sports in Vermont and has been an athletic director in the state for eight years, agreed with Johnson's assessment.



The Winooski player was suspended for two games by the Vermont Principals’ Association following the game. The VPA, the governing body for school sports in the state, held a disciplinary hearing for the student on September 28. The organization wouldn't release the results of that hearing, but the student played in a game that night.



The Winooski School District declined to comment on the criminal investigation.

It is not unheard of for student athletes to be charged with a crime. But in two recent cases — one in Texas and one in Pennsylvania — high school football players were accused of assaulting referees, not other students.



The officer reported seeing a "slight reddish area" on the student's cheek. When hit during the game, the player said, his pain level was an eight out of 10, with 10 being the most extreme.



The report also details another incident in which a different Winooski player hit a Enosburg player hard enough that his head snapped back. The two game refs provided sworn statements and identified the Winooski players as "the primary aggressors throughout the game."



The refs said they didn't observe either alleged assault.



Upon reviewing video of the game County Courier, Officer Dugan determined that the Winooski player head-butted the Enosburg player “with force great enough to cause him to immediately drop to the ground."



