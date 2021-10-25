 Lawmakers, Professionals Call on Scott to Amp Up Pandemic Response | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Monday, October 25, 2021

Health / Education Lawmakers, Professionals Call on Scott to Amp Up Pandemic Response

Posted By on Mon, Oct 25, 2021 at 7:12 PM

click to enlarge Gov. Phil Scott - ALISON NOVAK ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • Alison Novak ©️ Seven Days
  • Gov. Phil Scott
A diverse group of  Vermont policymakers and professionals want Gov. Phil Scott to declare another state of emergency so that he can take stronger action against the coronavirus.

The group issued its plea during a press conference at the Statehouse on Monday that featured comments from Democratic and Progressive lawmakers, health policy researchers, school nurses and parents of young children.

They argued that the Scott administration's departure from proven mitigation measures has allowed the highly infectious Delta variant to run rampant through the state, disrupting schools and pushing case counts to unprecedented heights.

“While these numbers keep soaring, the administration keeps doing nothing,” said Rep. Tanya Vyhovsky (P-Essex), a school social worker, noting that Vermont at one point this month was reporting the largest increase in the country in cases over the previous 14 days. “This points to the need for swift and decisive action. Doing what we are doing is clearly not working.”

Related New School Contact Tracing Rules Will Put Fewer Students in Quarantine
New School Contact Tracing Rules Will Put Fewer Students in Quarantine
By Alison Novak
Off Message
Rep. George Till (D-Jericho), a practicing physician, agreed. “It’s completely inexplicable to see the lack of action from the administration at this point,” he said. “It’s as if they’ve fallen asleep at the wheel."

Speakers called on Scott to use the broad executive powers afforded to him under a state of emergency to reinstate an indoor mask mandate, hire more contract tracers and increase health care and social work staff in schools.

They also pushed to expand the motel voucher program, which has been housing many of Vermont’s homeless population since the pandemic began. The Scott administration announced last week that it would continue the program through the end of the year while it pursued longer-term housing solutions, but the extension applied only to those currently enrolled — not the roughly 1,000 who lost access to the state-funded motel rooms this summer.

Vermont is facing its worst COVID-19 surge to date. The state has averaged more than 200 infections a day for the last three weeks, while the number of hospitalizations and deaths have crept up to levels not seen since last winter. As of Monday, Vermont was one of only seven states in the country reporting a rising number of cases over the previous 14 days.

Schools, meanwhile, have reported 978 cases of student and staff infections during the first eight weeks of classes. By contrast, 1,402 cases were reported during the entire 2020-21 academic year.

Scott, who allowed his state of emergency order to expire in mid-June, has resisted a return to the days of restrictions despite the surge, insisting that the best way to protect people is through vaccinations, not mandates.
Related Despite Rising COVID-19 Numbers, Vermont Officials Say No to Mask Mandate
Gov. Phil Scott
Despite Rising COVID-19 Numbers, Vermont Officials Say No to Mask Mandate
By Anne Wallace Allen
Off Message
When Democratic legislative leaders called on him in late August to do more as infection rates climbed, he wrote off their concerns as “playing politics” and said there was no reason for him to declare another state of emergency.

And as case counts reached their highest point of the pandemic this month, he dismissed the notion of another mask mandate, saying he did not think it would “get one single person to wear a mask that doesn't want to wear a mask.”

He instead called on Vermonters to exercise “personal responsibility,” saying last week that it was the key to slowing the surge.

Those assembled at the Statehouse on Monday took exception with such comments. They noted that children 9 and younger — for whom a vaccine has yet to be approved — have been infected at a higher rate than any other group during the Delta surge, and they said the state’s current school mitigation strategies pale in comparison to those in place last year.

“When we call this the pandemic of unvaccinated, we're largely talking about children,” said Kelly Adams, an Essex Junction social worker and mother of two. “Children who gave up any semblance of a normal year last year because they were asked to protect their elders. Now, we're not doing even the most basic things to prevent spread while they await vaccination.”

Scott's spokesperson Jason Maulucci responded to the group's concerns in an email to Seven Days on Monday.

Regarding the housing program, he wrote that the eligibility criteria was developed with the support of lawmakers and still remains far more expensive than it was pre-pandemic.

“But the real solution is to transition those in the program into permanent housing,” he wrote. The administration released a plan last week that officials said would help facilitate that transition, and Scott urged the legislators to take up the various proposals early next year.

As for his boss' handling of the COVID-19 surge, Maulucci said Vermont’s nation-leading vaccination effort has allowed it to weather the Delta wave with one of the lowest death and hospitalization rates in the country.

“If the Governor believed state mandates were needed, he would implement them,” Maulucci wrote. “But the fact is, declaring a state of emergency after nearly 20 months of experience with this virus and reimposing broad restrictions and closures is not something Vermonters would accept nor follow.”

Instead of mandates, Scott will continue to encourage people to get vaccinated, make smart choices and take steps to protect those most vulnerable to the virus, Maulucci wrote. “But he is not going to force them backwards.”

Tags: , , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Colin Flanders

Colin Flanders
Bio:
 Colin Flanders is a political reporter at Seven Days, covering the Statehouse. He previously worked as a reporter at a group of Chittenden County weekly newspapers covering Essex, Milton and Colchester.

Trending

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, October 27 to November 2
Vermont Visionaries: Vermont Nut Free Chocolates, Mark Elvidge
Feds Say 7 Percent of Jobs in Vermont Are Open
New School Contact Tracing Rules Will Put Fewer Students in Quarantine
Judge Rules in Favor of Vermont Law School in Mural Controversy
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

On Topic...

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation