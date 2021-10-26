click to enlarge File: Cathy Resmer ©️ Seven Days

A 2017 school wrestling tournament in Springfield

Initial reaction to the memo was mixed. Vermont Principals' Association president Jay Nichols said his organization, which governs middle and high school sports in the state, would have preferred more definitive guidance.



"To be honest, we had hoped for something stronger, like requirements as opposed to recommendations," Nichols wrote in an email to Seven Days. "From our perspective, the worry is that school districts might have rules all over the place, especially in terms of spectator attendance at games. We strongly believe that if everyone is following the same rules it is much better for students, parents, coaches, officials and school administrators."



On Twitter, South Burlington High School principal Patrick Burke expressed a similar sentiment.



"Good news: All winter sports are on! Meh News: No common expectations about how to run events," Burke wrote. "Question: If no capacity limits could VT gyms/rinks be the only full venues in VT filled where no vax attestation is required?"



