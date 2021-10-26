 State Regulators to Hold Public Forums on Health Care Wait Times | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Health State Regulators to Hold Public Forums on Health Care Wait Times

Posted By on Tue, Oct 26, 2021 at 6:07 PM

click to enlarge SEAN METCALF
  • Sean Metcalf
State regulators will hold two virtual public forums to assess the impact of lengthy wait times for medical care on Vermonters.

The listening sessions are scheduled to take place this Wednesday, October 27, and Thursday, November 4. The events are part of the state’s investigation following a Seven Days cover story in early September that found patients sometimes have to wait up to a year to be seen by specialists within the University of Vermont Health Network.

The task force, which consists of officials from the Agency of Human Services, the Green Mountain Care Board, the Department of Financial Regulation and the Office of the Health Care Advocate, has been meeting regularly to determine how to reduce wait times and improve health care access across the state. The task force tentatively plans to submit its recommendations to the legislature in January.
Related The Doctor Won’t See You Now: Patients Wait Months for Treatment at Vermont’s Biggest Hospital
The Doctor Won’t See You Now: Patients Wait Months for Treatment at Vermont’s Biggest Hospital
By Colin Flanders and Chelsea Edgar
Health Care
Earlier this month, the University of Vermont Health Network, the state’s largest health care provider, announced its own plan to reduce wait times across its system, which includes three hospitals and nine primary and specialty care practices in Vermont. According to CEO John Brumsted, the health network plans to address the longstanding staffing issues that have exacerbated wait times by stepping up recruitment and retention efforts, ensuring competitive compensation levels for current employees and working with developers to create more affordable housing.
Related To Improve Medical Wait Times, Vermont First Has to Decide How to Measure Them
To Improve Medical Wait Times, Vermont First Has to Decide How to Measure Them
By Colin Flanders
Health Care
The goal of the public forums is to help the task force identify the points where access to medical care breaks down, according to Kevin Mullin, chair of the Green Mountain Care Board, which regulates the state's health care system.

For instance, driving distance can present an obstacle for those who live far from health care providers. Other providers, Mullin said, might better serve their patients by improving the appointment scheduling system. 

"We're still in the problem-defining and quantifying stage," Mullin explained. "Unfortunately, this process doesn't move as fast as we all would like it to."

Tags: , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Chelsea Edgar

Chelsea Edgar
Bio:
 Chelsea Edgar is a staff writer for Seven Days, and has written for BuzzFeed and Philadelphia magazine.

Trending

Flynn's Grand Reopening Celebration Starts the 2021-22 Season With Heart
St. Albans Vegan Café Nourish Grew From a Love of Plant-Based Cheeses
Pigasus Meats and NOFA-VT Soil Health Stewards Invest in the Earth
Lawmakers, Professionals Call on Scott to Amp Up Pandemic Response
The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, October 27 to November 2
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

More on Health

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation